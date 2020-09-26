AGE: 33.
OCCUPATION: President at Lathrop Insurance.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working with our amazing team at Lathrop Insurance to ensure people have the right insurance at the right price.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Enjoying time with my family and finding new ways to service our clients remotely and safely.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Each time either of my two sons, Matt and Sam, accomplish a new milestone.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Finish an ironman triathlon.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A bathing suit in my car.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An insurance agent (yes, really).
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, who found a way to raise four boys, and Alan Cohen, a former boss and mentor.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Malcolm Gladwell.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "On Emotional Intelligence," by Daniel Goleman.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Rage against the Machine (I usually listen to music when working out).
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Rocky IV."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Seinfeld."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: WBLQ Morning Show!
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: I like everything.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Anything from the ocean.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: LinkedIn.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Authenticity.
PET PEEVES: Tardiness, and people leaving their phone numbers off their e-mail signature.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.” — Teddy Roosevelt
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The people, and the beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife and kids.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have been to 47 States (South Dakota, Alaska and Idaho are my only 3 left).
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Hire people you would want to work for.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: 80 percent of success is showing up.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Find someone I would want to work for and ask them what to do!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure no child in the Westerly area ever had to worry about having enough money to have healthy food.
I DRIVE A: 2013 Honda Accord.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee (my wife took it!).
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Seltzer (in all kinds of flavors).
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My wife, Alli.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.