NAME: Daniel Brandl.
AGE: 36.
OCCUPATION: Executive director of the Maurice C. La Grua Center.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Meriden.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning for multiple concerts and exciting events at La Grua Center over the next six months.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Having a consistent schedule — movie or game nights with my family. You can find me most mornings running around Stonington Borough. I’m not very fast, but that doesn’t matter. It’s about committing to those first steps when I’d rather stay in bed.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Getting my two kids to bed each night.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Go to space or at least low Earth orbit.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Phone, wallet, keys. My heart on my sleeve.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A meteorologist. More specifically, flying through hurricanes for NOAA.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom. At 10 years old, she left Cuba right before the Cuban missile crisis to start a new life in the United States.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: F. Scott Fitzgerald.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “Born Standing Up” by Steve Martin, “Pale Blue Dot” by Carl Sagan, “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Symphony No. 9” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” performed by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae, “Lingus” by Snarky Puppy.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Spaceballs," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Singin’ in the Rain."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Seinfeld," "The West Wing," "The Simpsons," "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WCRI when I’m driving in the area. “Dear Hank & John,” “Smartless” with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: A slice (or three) of sourdough bread.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Is it “cheugy” to say TikTok?
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Compassion, generosity and integrity.
PET PEEVES: Not loading the dishwasher the correct way and turning without signaling.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” ― Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean and beaches in all seasons.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have stage fright.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Believe in yourself.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Never stop learning.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Abolish daylight saving time.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel the world.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2010 Toyota RAV4.
I WISH I DROVE A: A Jetson flying car. We were promised flying cars!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Butter for bread.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My wife, Kathryn. We’ve both been working way too hard and need a dinner date.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
