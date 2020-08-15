AGE: 72
OCCUPATION: Bartender, author, producer (bitters and alcoholic beverages), educator (beveragealcoholresource.com)
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Kingston, Rhode Island; raised in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands; Pensacola, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Westerly, Rhode Island; Kenitra Morocco; Rota, Spain, then NYC and LA.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Zooming live spirits seminars and writing, fighting the Connecticut DMV, swimming every morning with Jill at East Beach or laps at the YMCA if the weather is bad, loving our new environs!
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Fighting for Joe Biden and working hard to aid in firing President Trump. Trying to offer as much support as we can to many friends who are losing their bars and others who are unemployed from bars and restaurant jobs.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Making it okay to be a career professional bartender again. (At least until COVID-19, but I believe that this second-oldest profession will flourish again with the onset of the soon-to-be-imminent vaccine).
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To play and sing more often.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A lucky rock.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A geologist and naval officer like my dad, then a musician, then an actor when I went to University of Rhode Island.
MY HEROES ARE: My wife, who although petite in stature is a warrior princess when standing up against intolerance and bigotry; Louis Armstrong, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, Clint Eastwood, and everyday people around the world who stand up for love, tolerance and just being human beings.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: David Baldacci, John Grisham, David Wondrich, Joseph Mitchell, Amy Stewart, Nora Roberts.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Burn the Ice," by Kevin Alexander, and "The Invention of Nature," by Andrea Wulf.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Too many songs to list but some of my playlists include: the complete Harry Nilsson, the complete Bob Dylan, all of Amrstrong, all the Roy Eldridge I can find. Ditto Django Rheinhart, Joe Venuti, most classic small band jazz recordings, and finally I am revisiting the ’60s and ’70s rock 'n' roll I missed the first time around. Geez! it doesn’t leave a lotta time for anything else, so I listen on my phone and computer when I am driving and on planes so I am music-starved these days because COVID-19 has grounded me.
FAVORITE MOVIES: "Stormy Weather;""Casablanca;" "ET;" the original "Star Wars;" "Roman Holiday;" "To Kill a Mockingbird;" "The Wizard of Oz;" and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "The Americans," "Blue Bloods" and the English "MI5."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: Okay, now I really lose your audience, "The Jack Benny Show," and also the original "Prairie Home Companion."
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Genre: There are only two, as Duke Ellington said: "Good music and bad music." I prefer good music. I have four top contenders for best song: "Johnny Be Good," by Chuck Berry, "Potato Head Blues," Armstrong, and "Sunny Side of the Street," a Fats Waller composition even though Jimmy McHugh gets credit (Waller sold him the rights for a quick buck; he was Black and McHugh was white, and that tells the whole story of the music world in the '20s and '30s and, in fact, right up to the late 20th century, Black artists were mined for their riches.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Clean the refrigerator pastas.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: The courage to compromise, and the ability to question one's beliefs ... two things that could save the human race — which is in a perilous spiral down.
PET PEEVES: Mindless bureaucracy, the seeming loss of common sense, conspiracy peddling.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Everything to do with the ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: These days, an afternoon cocktail or two.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: Who cares?
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: In the bar world or life in general, when you find yourself in a new situation, a new place, with a new crowd; listen long before you speak, and when you speak keep it short. It has been the most difficult advice for me to follow. I’ve always wanted to tell everything I know in the first five minutes I meet someone … as I get older I’m getting better at listening.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Go with your big idea.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hide because everyone would be out to … well you know the saying: "The king is dead, long live the king!"
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take care of the family and all my giving and then follow the horses from Churchill Downs, then to Belmont Park, followed by Saratoga, then down to Gulfstream Park in Florida then the short meet at Keeneland and a quick trip west to Golden Gate then down the coast to Santa Anita Park in LA. Stop in New Orleans for a few weeks, then back to Churchill Downs.
I DRIVE A: 2017 Volkswagen Passat.
I WISH I DROVE A: Mercedes.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Wine, vermouth (sweet and dry), Fino Sherry, Coke, club soda or Pelligrino, Fever Tree Tonic, olives, Castelvetrano to eat and small Spanish pitted without for martinis; one bottle of champagne; some good mustards, cheese, bacon, eggs, butter, lemons, limes, Lime Gatorade, frozen Wggo waffles, frozen martini glasses, a frozen martini beaker, yogurt and English muffins.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad. He wasn’t around much when I was younger, and I wasn’t around when he was older.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.