AGE: 38.
OCCUPATION: Bar owner/manager (Malted Barley) and flower farmer.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado; raised in the little mountain town community of Ouray and Ridgway.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Becoming a new dog owner — we got a 2½-month-old puppy about a month ago. Her name is Lilly and she is a beautiful golden retriever. I'm also in the middle of helping my lovely wife prepare her flowers that will be blooming in early spring for her business, Echo Rock Flowers.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Loving my two boys, Samuel and Hudson, as much as possible (they are a little sick of me but I love having the excuse to be around them more). I also occupy my mind through exercise and shooting basketball.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a father! And having a local business that, come May, has been up and running for 10 years.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Getaway to Portugal with with my wife, Stephanie. Seeing a World Cup soccer game with my family would be up there as well.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A positive vibration and perspective.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A sports broadcaster.
MY HEROES ARE: My wife, my mother, and the other great women that I have been blessed to have in my life.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Brene Brown, the Dahli Lama and R.L. Stine. "Goosebumps" has long been an obsession of mine.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Unwanted Quests," By Lisa McMann, which I am reading with my son, Samuel.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Omaha" by Counting Crows and "The Last Great American Dynasty" and "Exile" by Taylor Swift.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "Let's Rock," "All Eyes on Me" and "Higher Love."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Dark Crystal," "Liar Liar" and "Avatar."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Game of Thrones," "The Goldbergs" and "Schitt’s Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: Old-school rock.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheddar grits.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram/Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, strong work ethic, compassion.
PET PEEVES: Bullying, squeaky green beans, spreading misinformation/gossip.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “The more you are motivated by love, the more fearless and free your action will be.” — Dahli Lama
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Is that we get to experience all seasons and have access to the beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was the valedictorian of my class in high school.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Happiness is a choice.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Compassion is key ... you never know where someone came from.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Appoint Buddhist monks to run everything and insist on mandatory courses on kindness and compassion. I'd also make sure everyone got trained in the ways of the earth ... such as farming and sustainability.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off all of my friends’ and families’ debts.
I DRIVE A: Black 2015 Toyota Tundra.
I WISH I DROVE A: Car that could transform into a boat/plane.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Polar Seltzers / eggs/ strawberries.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.