NAME: Claudia S. Murphy
AGE: Ageless and always young at heart.
OCCUPATION: Director and head teacher at Calvary Nursery School.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Buenos Aires, Argentina
RIGHT NOW, I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Knitting a sweater.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Putting myself through college.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Learning to play the guitar.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: ChapStick/Chuck Taylors.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: My dad. He came to the U.S. with nothing and gave us everything.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Frederick Backman.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "The Swimmers" by Julie Otsuka, "Walk" by Sholto Radford, "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande and "Why we Can’t Sleep" by Ada Calhoun.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Someone Like You" by Van Morrison, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cindi Lauper, EDM music.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Anything" by George Winston, "I Know a Chicken" by Laurie Berkner and the "Frozen" soundtrack.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The English Patient," "Up" and "Pacific Heights."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "This is Us."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR, "On Being" podcast hosted by Krista Tippett.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I don’t really use social media much.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness.
PET PEEVES: Squeezing the toothpaste from the middle of the tube.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer." — Albert Camus
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The wonder each changing season brings.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Bubble gum.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I wish I could have been a fashion designer.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: If you do it on your own it will be worth much more than if someone just hands it to you.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: No one can make you care for yourself; you need to find that within you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Have a mandatory hour of silence and contemplation.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Divide it with my sisters.
I DRIVE A: Black 2008 manual Jeep.
I WISH I DROVE A: Green 1990 manual Jeep.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Hot sauce.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Cokie Roberts.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
