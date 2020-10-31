AGE: 31.
OCCUPATION: Director of culinary education, Ocean House.
RESIDENCE: Wakefield.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: North Kingstown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Baking Pot de Cremes. And longer term, creating new and fun private and small group classes for people to enjoy at Ocean House’s Center for Wine & Culinary Arts. Local residents and guests have really enjoyed private classes and the ability to learn more about food.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Staying positive and washing my hands.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Traveling and cooking all over the country.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Learn to speak Portuguese.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A mask!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A chef — go figure!
MY HEROES ARE: My mom and my grandmothers, incredibly strong and compassionate women.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jodi Piccoult, Toni Morrison.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Vanishing Half," by Brit Bennett.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Changes," Charles Bradley; "Coming home," Leon Bridges.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Best in Show."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Parks & Rec."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: "This American Life."
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Can’t choose a favorite ... I love so many genres.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Mashed potatoes.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram @katcaine @OceanHouseRI
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness, being genuine.
PET PEEVES: Wet socks.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness.” — James Thurber
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches and friendly people.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Peanut butter, my dogs, and my amazing husband, Spencer.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m a fraternal twin! And, I have celiac disease. That allows me to create delicious options for people wanting gluten-free options and classes.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: No one is ever as hard on you as you are on yourself.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Trust your instincts.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Cancel student loan debt!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a house on the beach somewhere in South County.
I DRIVE A: Grey Honda Civic Hatchback.
I WISH I DROVE A: Land Rover in the winter, Vespa in the summer.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Lemon La Croix.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Julia Child.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.