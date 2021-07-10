AGE: 89.
OCCUPATION: Retired. I had an endowed chair and taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism from 1988-1998, and in the graduate Media Management Program in the School of Media Studies at The New School in NY from 1997-2021.
RESIDENCE: Winter, New York City. Summer, Weekapaug.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Washington, D.C.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Blogging weekly on my blog, "Media Curmudgeon."
I COPED WITH THE PAMDEMIC BY: Getting COVID-19, being in the hospital for five weeks, and recovering slowly.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being the author of five editions of the textbook, "Media Selling," the most widely adopted (over 70 universities worldwide) in the field.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Live until I’m 95.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A Swiss Army knife.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist.
MY HEROES ARE: My father and Rae in “Star Wars."
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Michael Lewis, Malcolm Gladwell and John Irving.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: George Packer’s "The Last Best Hope," Jonathan Rauch’s "The Constitution of Knowledge," and Simon Heffer’s "The Age of Decadence."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Johnny Hartman’s “My One and Only Love” and Marshall Tucker’s “This Old Cowboy."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED PANDORA TO PLAY: Dinner Jazz.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: “Singing in the Rain,” “Casablanca” and “Star Wars: The Return of Skywalker."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: “PBS Newshour” and “The Rachel Maddow Show."
FAVORITE PODCASTS: Michael Lewis’s “Against the Rules,” Malcolm Gladwell’s “Revisionist History,” “Hidden Brain” and “No Stupid Questions."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Fried chicken from Dunn’s Corner Market.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: None.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Intelligence, integrity/honesty and humility.
PET PEEVES: Stupidity, lying and narcissism.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Tomorrow is the rest of your life."
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife, Julia.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I had a piece of my own artwork accepted by the art committee in my office at CBS.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Your word is your bond."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “Be yourself."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Put Donald Trump in jail.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Set up a foundation to give what I won away.
I DRIVE A: I don’t drive.
I WISH I DROVE A: Don’t drive.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michael Lewis.
