NAME: Cathy Taylor.
AGE: 62.
OCCUPATION: Director of youth services at Stonington Free Library.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Long Island.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Deciding what to plant in my garden.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising my three children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling to the National Parks.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Gum.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: Michelle Obama, Julia Child.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Fredrik Backman, TJ Klune, Kristin Hannah.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "SPARE," "Titans of War."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Why Georgia," "Here Comes the Sun," "All of Me."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "All of Me," "Take me Home Country Roads," "Teach Your Children."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Eat, Pray, Love," "Meet Joe Black," "Jurassic
Park."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Survivor," "Ted Lasso," "Say Yes to the Dress."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: The Daily.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty.
PET PEEVES: Messiness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference." — Robert Frost
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Being close to the ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m very competitive.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Take one day at a time.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Will this matter in five years?
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Eliminate childhood hunger.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel.
I DRIVE A: Black 2015 Hyundai Tucson.
I WISH I DROVE A: Land Rover Defender.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Butter.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Abraham Lincoln.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
