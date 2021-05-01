AGE: 70.
OCCUPATION: Full-time visual artist. Recently retired from an always challenging public health/pediatric research nurse career.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Skokie, Illinois.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Preparing a painting to be shown at a Columbia University Gallery in New York City.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: In the beginning, by baking blueberry pies; now I am experimenting with my Instapot, and every day I work in my art studio.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Together with my husband, I am proudest of our sons and how they are managing in a complicated world.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: My own very exciting solo art show.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My library card.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An astronaut (but I’m afraid of heights).
MY HEROES ARE: Anthony Fauci, Jane Goodall, Margaret Mead.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Louise Penny, Amy Tan.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Night Portrait," by Laura Morelli; "The Searcher," by Tana French; "The House that Your Stars Built," by Rachel Stuart-Haas.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Fast Car” by Tracey Chapman; “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin; “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: Ed Sheeran “Work From Home”; Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”; Jesse Terry, “Stargazer.”
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "My Cousin Vinny," "LaLa Land," The Wizard of Oz.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Finding Your Roots," any veterinarian show on Nat Geo, "Big Bang Theory."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR, especially "Fresh Air," and Terry Gross' interviews.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Stuffies.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram, Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, dedication, curiosity.
PET PEEVES: Words meant to impress like “firestorm" and "narrative."
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art." — Andy Warhol.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Downtown Westerly — the library/Wilcox Park/Christ Church, and of course, the beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My art brushes and supplies.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was the starting quarterback for my high school's women’s football team (we only played one game).
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: When I was 19 and trying to decide if I should transfer to a different college or not, a professor said, “It probably doesn’t make a difference, your life will be interesting either way.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “Education is usually the answer.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Not be happy.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Get it invested while I got some good advice.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2010 Lexus 450 hybrid.
I WISH I DROVE A: Silver 2010 Lexus 450 hybrid — I like it.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Pistachio ice cream.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Georgia O’Keeffe.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.