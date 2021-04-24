AGE: 33
OCCUPATION: Reference librarian.
RESIDENCE: Montville, Connecticut ... known for Mohegan Sun and not much else.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Connecticut, and raised everywhere from Scotland to Guam to Hawaii (I was a Navy Brat). The Northeast has always been my home base, though.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning a bunch of programs (mainly virtual) here at the library. I began a bi-weekly, informational meetup for older adults recently, I’m kicking off year two of the library’s Couch to 5k Run Club, wrapping up a super fun, puzzle-themed collaborative art project for National Library Week, and working on getting our seed library up and running! Trying to find new and interesting ways to connect with our community and provide services and information.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Running, and driving my husband crazy by constantly organizing and reorganizing my home.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My daughter. She just turned three and she blows my mind every single day.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I would love to visit Ireland, and hope to make a trip in the next few years. Right now I’d settle for a weekend trip to a neighboring state!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: I almost always have a light cardigan, either on or in my giant purse. It’s such a classic librarian move.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher, or an author. I studied elementary education and English as an undergrad, but eventually veered towards librarianship. A big part of my job is teaching/helping people, and I get to spend all day with books, so it really is the best of both worlds.
MY HEROES ARE: Essential workers, particularly those working in health care. Honestly, they are superheroes.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Neil Gaiman, Patrick Rothfuss and Bill Bryson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “Chronic” by Steven Phillips and “A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I generally only listen to music while working out, and my go-tos are “Paint It, Black” by the Rolling Stones, “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I and “None Shall Pass” by Aesop Rock.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: Probably Cocomelon songs, because my daughter controls the music in our house.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I don’t watch many movies these days, but a few I’ve seen over and over (and still love) are "The Birdcage," "Galaxy Quest" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Schitt’s Creek" and "Parks and Recreation."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: For podcasts, I love “Your Mom’s House” (hosted by husband-wife comedians) and “My Favorite Murder." If I’m feeling more cerebral I like “A Way with Words."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Macaroni and cheese. With fake cheese (I’m talking plastic-y Kraft Singles) and ketchup. It has zero nutritional value, but I love nothing more.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Confidence, authenticity and genuine kindness.
PET PEEVES: Wearing masks incorrectly, the word “unthaw," and squeaky windshield wipers.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Anyone can love a thing because. That's as easy as putting a penny in your pocket. But to love something despite. To know the flaws and love them too. That is rare and pure and perfect." ― Patrick Rothfuss, from “The Wise Man's Fear”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The library, of course! And the restaurants. Thong Thai is an absolute gem, and I regularly dream about the fig and brie sandwich from The Bridge.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family. Coffee is high on the list as well.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I eat my pizza backwards (crust first). Always.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Whatever you do, do it 100 percent.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Think critically. There’s so much information available via various news sources, websites, social media pages, memes, etc. It’s so important to think about what you’re reading, and do research to verify facts before spreading misinformation.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Build a team of smart, compassionate, hardworking and trustworthy individuals to run it for me, because I would for sure be terrible at it.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: I’d love to say I’d buy an A-frame cabin in the woods, or book a fancy trip, but the very non-glamorous answer is that I’d pay off my student loans.
I DRIVE A: Dark blue 2015 Mazda3.
I WISH I DROVE A: I truly couldn’t care less. As long as it moves, I’m good!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Kale.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: The late and great Douglas Adams. I hope he would bring Terry Pratchett along with him, too.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
