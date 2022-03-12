NAME: Carolyn O'Brien.
AGE: 59.
OCCUPATION: Owner/manager of C.C. O’Brien’s Sports Cafe.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting C.C.’s ready for St. Paddy’s Day!
I”BE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Working harder than ever to continue to provide great food as safely as possible throughout the last two years and beyond.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Successfully running C.C.’s for 26 years and, of course, my two children, Amanda and Sean Jr.!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To have time to travel anywhere and everywhere!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A travel agent — which I was for five years until the internet changed the way we did everything.
MY HEROES ARE: Lisa Konicki and Maria DiMaggio for their tireless efforts to support our business community and the residents of Westerly/Pawcatuck.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I honestly don’t have time to read books — I love the news!
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: None. I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow!
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Brown Eyed Girl" (Van Morrison), anything from John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band ("Tender Years," "Dark Side"), "Dreams" (Fleetwood Mac).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Dirty Dancing," "The Sound of Music," "Mamma Mia."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone," "Chicago Fire," "Game of Thrones" and "Grey’s Anatomy."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ of course! And Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, HLN and "Today Show" radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: House fried rice and sesame chicken from Lucky House.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and having a good work ethic.
PET PEEVES: Laziness and dishonesty.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." — Henry David Thoreau
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Blues on the Beach (or any live music) and toes in the sand.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Honey Dew hazelnut coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love NASCAR racing.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Don’t stress over things you can’t do anything about,” which my husband, Sean, tells me all the time!
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: I always tell my new employees “Don’t worry — if you need help, just ask — there is nothing you can do wrong that I can’t fix.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hire someone else to do it. I have enough to do!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Retire, buy a house on the beach then travel with my family.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2016 Hyundai Tucson.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2022 Tucson — I like my car!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk, eggs and leftovers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I have two. My grandmothers Mary and Jennie, who I miss a lot since their passing, and I would love to enjoy a meal and catch them up with all that they have missed.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
