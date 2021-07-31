AGE: 56.
OCCUPATION: Executive director of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, raised and grew up in Framingham.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Settling into a new job with the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Creating a successful baseball card business at age 13.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Taking our youngest (and whomever else wants to go) to Disney.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Stand-up comedian.
MY HEROES ARE: My father and Carl Yastrzemski.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Shel Silverstein.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Forever," Mumford and Sons; "I, Love and You," The Avett Brothers; and "The Boxer," Simon & Garfunkel.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "You and Me," Casey Flax; "Waiting for My Real Life to Begin," Colin Hay; and "Castle on the Hill," Ed Sheeran.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Parenthood," "Field of Dreams" and "Almost Famous."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Seinfeld," "MASH," "Hill Street Blues," "St. Elsewhere," "Ted Lasso," " Trying."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Lee Elci 94.9 "News Now."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Homemade white bean chili.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, integrity, sincerity and being forthright.
PET PEEVES: Drivers who don’t let cars into traffic.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: ”It’s not the load that breaks you down, it is the way you carry it.” — Lena Horne
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Everything! I love, love, love Mystic!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family: my wife, Kathy, and our children, Haley, 24, Benjamin, 22, Cassandra, 20, Mae, 19, and Daimon, 12.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I started a baseball card business when I was 13.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Surround yourself with positive people.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Never burn a bridge."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Press the reset button.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Cross country trip with the family to see all the National Parks.
I DRIVE A: White 2018 Nissan Frontier.
I WISH I DROVE A: Audi A9.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Carrots and hummus.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My father, the late Robert Flax.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
