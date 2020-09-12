AGE: 48.
OCCUPTATION: Subcontract buyer specialist at Electric Boat; bartender at the Westerly Yacht Club, firefighter for the Misquamicut Fire Department.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED, GREW UP IN: Westerly ... four houses down from where I live now — fantastic neighborhood.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Home renovations, although my fiancée Shannon has done 98.6% of it. My biggest contribution is the bookshelf I built backwards and the circular fire pit in the shape of a football.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Spending as much time with my family as possible.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Watching all of the children grow to be responsible and respectful adults and having an amazing woman to share it with.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Australia.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My 15-year-old Boston Red Sox hat.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: It varied, but my biggest regret was not serving in the military ... my son Braden has taken up that torch and it is a source of extreme pride.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Charlie and Jane, who who taught me hard work and humility; my maternal grandfather, Paul Hogan, who defined patriotism and courage in war along with selflessness and sacrifice in raising a large blended family. Lastly, Coach Chris Wriedt, whose character and compassion are unmatched by any person I have encountered. Having their approval is tantamount to a successful life.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Timothy Zahn — I am a Star Wars Junkie. Also Stephen King and David McCullough.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: A “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, “The House of Danger,” circa 1986; Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time”; and of course, “Tales of the Empire,” a Star Wars book.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything by Genesis or Judas Priest — strange dichotomy I know.
FAVORITE MOVIE: “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
FAVORITE TV SHOW: A tie between “Blacklist” and “Black Mirror.”
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: NPR’s “All Things Considered” and Michael Savage — more dichotomy.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: “Dig Down Deep” by Marc Cohn — anything from the ’80s.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Shannon’s stuffed peppers.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: All I have is Facebook. My kids say it’s what old people use, so I guess I’ll stick with it.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Hard work, honesty and integrity. Say what you mean and do what you say.
PET PEEVES: Arrogance, lack of humility and close-mindedness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Everyone falls, warriors rise.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The people. We have all seen our share of tragedy in our time, but the outpouring of support and sympathy for the people of this community by the people of this community is remarkable.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family: I truly don’t know what I would do without them.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was born under two pounds and it was touch-and-go for a bit. I have decided to eat at least two pounds of food a day so I never get there again.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: If you define wealth by money in the bank, you will never be rich. If you define it by children in your arms, you will never be poor.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Make a difference. The definition of a good life is not the number of smiles at your birth but the amount of tears at your death.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Tear down all the global governments and institutions preventing others from enjoying what we Americans hold so dear ... our Bill of Rights.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO: Set up a charity for hard-working families to never miss a sporting event for their children. Games matter! What you learn on the ballfield is life in a microcosm. Win with honor and lose with dignity — life lessons that parents need to be a part of.
I DRIVE A: 2010 silver Ford Escape.
I WISH I DROVE: A newer silver Ford Escape that didn’t rattle so much.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Bottled water ... the kids are part camel.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandfather, the late Paul Hogan ... over a plate of corned beef and cabbage and some Irish Mist. I’d love to ask him if he was proud of me.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.