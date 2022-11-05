Name: Brian Edward Leach
AGE: 41.
OCCUPATION: Managing director, the Colonial Theatre.
RESIDENCE: Norwich.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Pittsburgh, grew up all over the U.S. (my dad was in the military).
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Writing a play, fixing up my new house, and writing a grant for the Colonial Theatre’s exciting summer 2023 season.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Bringing Quentin Crisp’s final, posthumously published autobiography “The Last Word” to the stage in 2020.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To play Salieri in a stage production of "Amadeus."
I ALWAYS CARRY: My cell phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Actor/writer.
MY HEROES ARE: Peter Brook, Dalton Trumbo, Werner Herzog, Billy Wilder, Ernest Shackleton, Rebecca Covert.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Quentin Crisp, David Sedaris, Henry David Thoreau, Shakespeare, Thornton Wilder.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The autobiography of Franco Zeffirelli," "The Complete Plays of Charles Ludlam," "The Letters of Noel Coward."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Bittersweet Symphony" (The Verve), "The Great Gig in the Sky" (Pink Floyd) and "Der Hölle Rache" (Mozart).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Diamond Veins" (French 79), "Delta Dawn" (Helen Reddy), "Helium" (Sizzy Rocket).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "All About Eve," "Auntie Mame," " Sunset Boulevard."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Batman: The Animated Series," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Mr. Bean."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza. But really good pizza. Tell me who has the best in this area, I’m new here.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Sense of humor, good communication, good use of language, a sense of adventure, kindness and empathy.
PET PEEVES: Long line at the can recycling station, standstill traffic, waitstaff singing “happy birthday” to me.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Love art in yourself, and not yourself in art." — Constantin Stanislavski
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The people, the culture, and the ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Creative energy.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I once worked briefly in the alpaca industry and know more about them than I ever imagined I would. (In case you are unaware, as I once was, an alpaca is kind of like a llama but smaller and with thicker fleece.)
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: When contemplating the fate of a relationship, be it romantic, platonic friendship, cooperative, or other, ask yourself simply and honestly “Am I nourished or am I drained?”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Live the best you can while you can.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make peace profitable.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Hire an excellent financial advisor/accountant.
I DRIVE A: Black 2017 Jeep Renegade
I WISH I DROVE A: Newer version of the car I currently drive.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Flavored seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Cher.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
