AGE: 63.
OCCUPATION: Professor of architecture in the college of architecture, art and design at the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. I teach design studio, drawing studio and pottery studio.
RESIDENCE: I'm a summertime resident of Westerly. My family — my wife, Lynn, and daughter, Josephine — and I are fortunate to reside in the Martin House in downtown Westerly where we have a condominium unit and a studio/man-cave where I make pottery and work on mountain bikes. During the academic year, we live in Sharjah.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in Hartford, grew up in Los Angeles, and Houston but made very regular visits to Rhode Island for a dose of Italo-American culture. I studied architecture at Texas A&M University and began my teaching career in Lafayette, Louisiana, where our daughter, Josephine, was born. I also taught in Fargo, North Dakota, at North Dakota State University and in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M before I switched gears and moved to the Middle East where I have been for the past 17 years.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A much-needed vacation after teaching the last three semesters remotely on my computer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am being as physical as possible and bought a new mountain bike, so have been frequenting the Burlingame and Haley Farm trails as often as I can. When I am not on my bike, I am making pottery in the studio, which is such a pleasure ... to be able to focus my energy without other professorial obligations.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Just staying busy doing my own thing. The pandemic did not have a big effect on my life. My normal routine is comprised of solitary activities. I am happy being alone in the studio exercising my creative spirit or in the mountains of Hatta riding my bike in the fresh air.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Is a difficult question … I am proud to be a teacher because I think it impacts humanity in a profound way. Teaching design is a much broader proposition than it sounds and academic freedom assures that the classroom is mine. I have seen quite a few young students grow into creatively productive adults. After 27 years teaching, I have taught a lot of students. In second place and related to my teaching career — with the exception of the last two pandemic summers, I have traveled to Italy with as many as 25 students for 16 years in a row. Learning comes in many flavors and education outside of the university is a great way to learn. I will also add that I am proud to say that my daughter is completing her graduate studies in Boston this year and will soon be an art teacher.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: My bucket list is persistently in flux, but as of now I would love to coordinate some more bicycle trips to exotic locales with my bike buddies from Dubai before I am too old to do so.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: As little as possible. I have a bad habit of forgetting my phone and wallet, which is always problematic when in line at McQuade's.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I have thought about this a lot lately. When I was young, I had no aspirations to be an astronaut or doctor and I was never pressured to push myself in any particular direction. I was lucky to have discovered architecture as a freshman college student. Architecture is big and there is room for everyone.
MY HEROES ARE: Bob Marley, Lorenzo Cherubini, Frank Gehry, Paolo Barruchieri, St. Francis, and the guy who makes chicken soup at the Hilltop.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: T.S. Eliot, Richard Buckminster Fuller.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Hand," by Frank R. Wilson.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Houseparty," by Annalisa, "L’isola," by Emma Marrone, "Don’t Worry," by Boomdabash.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "È "Vero Che Vuoi Restare" de Alessandra Amoroso; "Non Ti Dico No," by Boomdabash & Loredana Bertè; and "Che Sogno Incredibile," by Emma Marrone and Loredana Bertè.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Until the End of the World," "The Last Temptation of Christ" and "Bladerunner."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Star Trek," "Vikings," from Netflix, "Game of Thrones."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to NPR from my phone and just take whatever they throw at me.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Aglio olio pepperoncino.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I avoid social media, except i have an Instagram account — @briandouganpots
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, respect, truth and wearing a mask when there is a global pandemic that kills thousands of people every day.
PET PEEVES: I think as a result of being old, I have a hard time tolerating hypocrisy, myopia and hyperbole.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go." — by T.S. Eliot.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: There is some very good Italian food in Westerly and the landscape continues to take my breath away. I love stone walls.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Garlic.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am not judgmental, which is difficult when you are a teacher because teachers do a lot of judging.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “You decide.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Slow down and focus on one thing at a time."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Treat everyone the same.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Ask myself how I won the lottery without buying a ticket.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2021 Toyota Fortuner (not available in the USA).
I WISH I DROVE A: Fiat Cinque Cento.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Green tea, bagels, pecorino romano, peach juice.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michael Franti.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
