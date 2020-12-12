AGE: 33.
OCCUPATION: Owner/producer D&B Media.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Richmond.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Today I am producing day one of a three-day conference with the Alzheimer’s Association, editing videos for Christ Church’s Christmas Bazaar, producing a roundtable on music education for Chorus of Westerly, a banking seminar for Millennial RI and organizing a Westerly COVID-19 strategy planning session with the lieutenant governor ... and slowly losing my mind.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Using whatever talents and skills I have to help other people and organizations keep their communities together.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Introducing my dad (virtually) to some of the rock stars from the 1960s we used to listen to in the car while I was growing up.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Being in The Easy Chair.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A small rock that my best friend’s son gave me on Father’s Day a few years ago. Thank you Brayden!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A television showrunner.
MY HEROES ARE: My Dad. He worked at a job that took his health ... he worked 11 hours a day every day for 55 years so he could provide for our family and he never complained about it once. He gave everything he could to everyone and never wanted anything in return.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: BJ Novak, Patricia Ryan Madson and Malcolm Gladwell.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: A five-year "Line a Day Gratitude Journal"; "The Thank You Economy" by Gary Vaynerchuk"; "Love is The Way" by Bishop Michael Curry; and "Talking to Strangers," by Malcolm Gladwell.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Across the Universe" by The Beatles; "Waste" by Phish; and "New York’s Not My Home" by Jim Croce.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "Come Back Home" by Anthony Ramos; "Reassure Me There’s a Window" by Glenn Thomas (Kendzia); "No Hard Feelings" by The Avett Brothers.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Blue Jay," "Arsenic & Old Lace" and "Elf."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "The Good Place" and "I Love Lucy."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: "The Tim Ferriss Show," "WTF" and "This American Life."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Veggie enchiladas.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Authenticity, optimism and compassion.
PET PEEVES: Not being able to admit you made a mistake and lack of empathy for others.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Tell the truth to yourself, and the rest will fall in place.” — The Avett Brothers.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I always thought it was a Goldilocks situation. We aren’t too big of a town/city and we aren’t too rural. We have wonderful arts and music, but not so much it gets drowned out. People are hopeful and cynical to varying degrees. There is a little bit of everything here, but not too much of any of it. I don’t believe there is anything you can’t do here.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family ... by blood and "the ones we choose." They get me through everything.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m not 100 percent sure how to use a dishwasher. I never had one until three months ago and I’m kind of afraid of it. On vacation once I put the wrong soap in it and there were suds everywhere.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Know who you are, embrace it, and use it well.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Relax and have fun, no one else knows what they’re doing either.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Listen to people who are smarter than I am and make the best choices I could.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Laugh, say thank you and then pray I use it well.
I DRIVE A: Black 2019 Hyundai Sonata.
I WISH I DROVE A: No complaints, I love my car.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Vanilla almond milk creamer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Do they have to be alive? If not, my Dad. If yes, Michael Schur.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
