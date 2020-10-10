AGE: 58.
OCCUPATION: Farmer at Stonyledge Farm where we grow vegetables, beef, pork, layer and broiler chickens, turkeys, some fruits and berries.
RESIDENCE: 107 Kuehn Road, Hopkinton. Down a driveway 167 feet and the rest of our 105 acres is in North Stonington. We’re really residents of North Stonington but the only way to get to us is via Kuehn Road. We literally are right on the state border!
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in the Westerly Hospital while my parents were living in an apartment on Elm Street in Stonington. We moved to Studio Farm in Voluntown when I was a year old, and that's where I was raised along with an older brother and a younger sister and brother. The farm my parents bought had a big chicken coop on it and my dad raised chickens for Arbor Acres for years. Studio Farm was what the firemen dubbed it one night after they had a small fire on the porch from hot ashes. In the early 1900s silent movies were filmed there with actors such as Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Mary Pickford. Their barn still has metal bars in the windows because it served as a jail on the movie sets! Whenever my grandfather would visit, he’d bring his metal detector and find neat things around the farm including reels of old film.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Harvesting squash, pumpkins, potatoes and sweet potatoes.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Keeping busy on the farm. Life hasn’t changed much for me except my grandchildren are around more to lend a hand, and we’ve been busier than ever.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Along with my husband, raising four children to be happy adults with good morals, good business sense and a great work ethic.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Rebuilding a couple of buildings on the farm to better serve our needs and putting up another hoop house.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Band-Aids and Advil.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I never had one occupation in mind — life just evolved and opportunities were presented at the right time and now here we are, living 10 minutes from my parents, when I never thought we could afford a piece of property in this area.
MY HEROES ARE: Eliot Coleman, old Mr. Whit Davis and the old-timers in the neighborhood when we moved to NoSto; the Bills, Hills, Lewises, Palmers and Wheelers.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Can’t say I have one as I usually fall asleep two minutes into reading a book.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Four-Season Harvest," by Eliot Coleman.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Country, rock 'n' roll, and songs from the '80s.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Madagascar." Those penguins crack me up!
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Don’t have one — we don’t watch TV.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Shepherd’s pie.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Strong work ethic, integrity, positive attitude, caring.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Failure is NOT an option.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Folks in our area are strong-willed and know life will go on no matter what goes on in the world around us — cows will be fed, corn will be planted and grow; babies will be born (whether calves, kittens or humans); gardens will be planted; teachers will teach our kids; the coffee shop on the corner will keep us caffeinated and troopers and firemen in the area will keep an eye on things and do their best to keep us safe — everyone watches over each other.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: A morning cup of coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I worked full time up till three years ago when I resigned to farm full time.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Was from Whit Davis: "Know Adam — as in 'Get up and at ’em!!!' No one is going to do it for you — so get up, make a plan, and get going."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Dare to be different.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure everyone grew a garden and got to feel awesome for making food for their family — food for the body and food for the soul (flowers!).
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy more local farmland.
I DRIVE A: 2012 black Chevy suburban — a family truckster so we can all fit for road trips!
I WISH I DROVE A: Tractor with a bigger bucket — I suppose the smaller bucket keeps me out of trouble though.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheddar cheese — whether for a snack with crackers and pepper jelly, in homemade mac and cheese, or shredded in soup or on veggies to get my grandkids to eat more.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I’d want to visit with Thomas Jefferson and have him show me around the grounds of Monticello — to pick his brain about all the different varieties of plants and trees he chose for his farm.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
