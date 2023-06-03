NAME: Austin Sullivan.
AGE: 18.
OCCUPATION: High school student, artist.
RESIDENCE: Avondale.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Avondale.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Writing a book, deciding on college plans and fighting seasonal allergies.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: While becoming an author and publishing my successful website (www.austinsullivanart.com) are important accomplishments for me, this tops all: to be the one others can rely upon for being vulnerable and a good listener.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visiting all 50 states and a few tropical countries/islands.
I ALWAYS WEAR: The “Matthew and Kevin” hockey bracelet.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I've always known I wanted to do something creative (my interests have changed from being an Olympic gymnast to being a therapist) and while I'm still unsure of a specific profession, I know I'd enjoy working in the creative fields, traveling, and being able to support my future family while providing care, love and support.
MY HEROES ARE: My father (Gregory Sullivan), my mother (Bethany Sullivan), my grandparents, cousins, the rest of my family; first responders, health care workers and our veterans. Also, Henry Olawoye, of Woonsocket, who truly saved my life in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 21, 2022 (book coming soon).
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Mark Manson, Jeff Kinney.
BOOK ON MY NIGHT STAND: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!" by Mark Manson.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I have many playlists ranging from hip-hop to ’60s country, and they vary quite a bit. I’ll have to break an Easy Chair rule and share my top five. “Right Down the Line” by Jerry Rafferty, “She’d Be California” by Rascal Flatts, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by The Clash, “Classic” by MKTO, and “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” by Nat King Cole.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Love Will Find A Way” by Pablo Cruise, “Montana Sky” by Jonas Brothers, and “Gin and Juice” by Snoop Dogg.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: As of now, “Back To The Future” (the original), “The Outsiders” and “Superbad.” When I was 10 years old, my answer would be; “The Lion King,” “Finding Nemo” and “Toy Story," because my father and I watched them together repeatedly back then.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: While I don't watch television on a regular basis, my top choices would be “Stranger Things,” “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Full House.” My top choices for television shows when I was a child would be “Shake It Up!”, “Good Luck Charlie,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and many other Disney Channel originals in the 2000s and 2010s.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I don’t listen to the radio much anymore, although if I had to pick my favorite station, it would be 97.7 WCTY (the country music station), which I grew up on.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken tenders and fries, of course.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, YouTube.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, respect, loyalty, integrity, creativity, kindness and forgiveness.
PET PEEVES: Apologies in advance if any of these apply to you: obnoxiously loud chewing, being interrupted mid-sentence, and when people are dining out but are glued to their phones. (I mean come on, connect with each other.) I can’t forget nails on a chalkboard (for obvious reasons), those who text at the movie theater and insanely slow drivers.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Being wrong opens us up to the possibility of change. Being wrong brings the opportunity for growth.” — Mark Manson
MY FAVORITE THINGS ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches, Watch Hill Carousel and the Avondale Preserve. Growing up in the Avondale neighborhood, frequent visits to the Preserve for walks with my family, neighbors and friends were common from a very young age. I would like to mention a special someone whom I truly miss. I wish I could share one final walk around the preserve with the late Jane M. Atherton. Our neighborhood is not the same without her. Thank you for the memories and talks about my future. Also, the Dowds (Stephanie, Jack, Caroline, Julia and the late Dr. Andrew). Our quaint neighborhood has changed in the past few years, but the Dowds were always available any time my family needed anything. Dr. Andrew Dowd, you are missed. Thank you for bringing such joy to the area and for being someone to always rely on.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ME: I have around 300 vinyl records in my bedroom, as well as many vintage items from the 1970s and 1980s. Also, I hate to admit but I’ve never had seafood salad or a burrito.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Treat others the way you’d like to be treated.” — my father.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Everyone must go through some sort of difficulty in order to come out the other side successfully. Every success may eventually come with failure but failure will soon reveal success. Failure provides an opportunity for growth and may not be as bad as it seems. Also, don’t hold onto one-sided relationships. Letting some people go can help you become a stronger person.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure everyone lived comfortably with proper access to shelter, food and water; ban harmful chemicals that are endangering animals, natural habitats and ecosystems; provide free education for everyone and establish world peace.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Probably hyperventilate and re-check the numbers on my ticket.
I DRIVE A: 2007 Silver Volvo XC 90.
I WISH I DROVE A: Red 1957 Chevy Bel Air Sport Coupe.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: YoCrunch strawberry yogurt with M&Ms.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandfather, the late Larry Sullivan. I would tell him everything he's missed since he's been gone; tell him about the obstacles I've managed to get through and how I got out on the other side a better, stronger person. I would tell him how I'm learning that problems are a necessity and important for achieving happiness. (Without naturally occurring problems, our minds would create them for us!) I’d describe my plans for the future and since I have no idea, we’d laugh. I would ask him about his past, about my grandmother (his wife), the late Barbara Sullivan, and about the history of our family. I would let him know how much I care about him and how I wish he was here again. I would make sure to bring Tootsie Rolls since we'd share them when I was young, and we'd sit at his kitchen table — which overlooked the trees — and watch Curious George play on the television while we ate and talked and smiled.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
