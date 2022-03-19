NAME: Ashley Jones.
AGE: 47.
OCCUPATION: Violin teacher, performing artist, violinist and dancer.
RESIDENCE: North Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Bishop Aukland, England. I grew up in Central Connecticut and England.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Promoting guest artist Mouminatou Camara and teaching violin and dance.
I'VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Gardening.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having the honor to teach students and watch them grow.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I don’t have one. I do what I love.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My heart and my Celtic knot ring I bought at Kensington Market in 1992.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A performing artist.
MY HEROES ARE: My teacher, Abdoulaye Sylla; my grandmother, Helen Gooding; and my mentor, Willie Royal.
FAVORITE AUTHOR: Zora Neale Hurston.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Back Garden Seed Saving" and "The One Straw Revolution."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Willie and Lobo, Alfredo de La Fe, Jimi Hendrix. I play my violin most every day, so often I like silence.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Enchanted April," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Itzhak."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don't watch TV.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: 100.9 I don't really listen to radio much.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Dark chocolate.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity, kindness and honesty.
PET PEEVES: Vanity.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Peace, love and unity for everyone." My teacher Abdoulaye would say this to us at the end of every class.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean, the close proximity to New York City and nature.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My violin.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have dual nationality and identify as a EuroAmerican.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: To keep focused on the positive.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: To keep focused on the positive.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I would not want to rule the world. But if I had to, I would cultivate peace, art and equality.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Save money and open a cultural education center for the arts.
I DRIVE A: White 2017 Honda HRV with my name on it, AshleyJonesViolin!
I WISH I DROVE A: I am happy with what I have.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk for tea and a thousand vegetables.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Itzhak Perlman!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
