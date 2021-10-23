AGE: 32.
OCCUPATION: Sports and wellness director for the Ocean Community YMCA Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch.
RESIDENCE: Waterford.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Jamestown, N.Y. I have lived in New Hampshire and most recently in Washington State.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Building a trail system in my backyard!
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Getting out in nature. From hikes to mountain biking, I was fortunate where I lived in Washington State to be close to beautiful outdoor areas that we were still able to use.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Receiving my master’s degree while working full-time. You don’t realize the time commitment it was and the sacrifices you had to make until you finish and are walking across the stage.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Cross country ski to a hut in Norway and watch the northern lights.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My Fitbit — gotta get those steps!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An optometrist.
MY HEROES ARE: My sister, Allison. She is an Ironman triathlete who has worked in special education and is currently working for the Salt Lake City Homeless Engagement and Response Team and serving her city. She developed a program called "Kayak Court" and coordinates kayak trips down the city's Jordan River by judges and attorneys so they can engage with the people experiencing homelessness and living along the river and help them get cleared of any legal issues they might have. The program has helped many citizens get cleared of infractions, so they are then able to seek housing and employment again. She’s a world-changer and I’m proud to call her my sister!
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Tina Fey, Amy Cuddy.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Sunset Route," by Carrot Quinn.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips, "Purple Hat" by Sofi Tukker and "Willow 90s Trend Remix" by Taylor Swift.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "You Gotta Be" by Huntertones, "OK, All Right," by David Archuleta, and "Sugar We’re Goin Down," by Kap Slap.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Bridesmaids," "The Heat" and "Wine Country."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Parks & Recreation."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cauliflower buffalo dip.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Sense of humor and dependability.
PET PEEVES: When people tailgate you on the roads.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud." — Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Being back in New England I’m looking forward to the crisp mornings and changing colors of fall.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My morning coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I once worked security for a Beach Boys Concert and had to run on stage to help remove an overly excited fan.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Be you and don’t be influenced by others. When you stop living for others' approval or to their standards, you truly begin to live."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Live your someday." So many people say “someday I hope to do x, y, z.” Take actions each day to get you toward that goal — from training to take that dream hike, or being purposeful to save money to take that dream trip. Be intentional in your daily actions to live your someday.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make three-day weekends mandatory.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call my mom.
I DRIVE A: 2016 Hyper-blue Subaru Crosstrek.
I WISH I DROVE A: A 2016 Hyper-blue Subaru Crosstrek with a Bernese mountain dog in the back.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Greek yogurt.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother. Being older and looking back, there are so many things I wish I had asked her about her life that I never thought to when I was a child.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
