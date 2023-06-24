NAME: Arthur Migliazza.
AGE: 42.
OCCUPATION: Musician, physical therapy student and dad.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Maryland; raised in Tucson, Arizona.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Finishing up my clinical rotations for physical therapy school.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Redefining myself after 30 years of being a musician: getting married, having kids, and going back to school.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Own a Lamborghini.
I ALWAYS WEAR: My wedding ring (unless it flies off while I'm playing the piano!).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: The pilot of a jet that also turns into a robot.
MY HEROES ARE: My wife and my mom because they're so inspiring.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I don't really have a favorite author, but I do enjoy reading textbooks ….
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Notes from "Neuromuscular Exam" class.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Crazy Arms," "Troubled Blues," "The Lost Rag."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Anything by Joshua Bell, "Undeserved Grace Jam" by Jesus Molina, Ozzy Osborne's "Patient #9" album.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "John Wick 1," "Equalizer" 1 & 2.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Sherlock."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Community radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Japanese brown rice.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: YouTube, Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Strong work ethic, kindness.
PET PEEVES: "How much space do you have …."
FAVORITE QUOTATION: 1. "Impatience is an impedance"; 2. "Putting your toddler to bed is like being the designated driver trying to get your drunk friend to leave the bar."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It has everything I have ever wanted.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Doing things I'm passionate about.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am excellent at heavy metal air guitar.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: In everything you do, always try to be true, kind and helpful.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: This is a hard one because I don't give advice unless someone asks for something specific.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Still want to live in Westerly!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call a financial advisor.
I DRIVE A: Actually in the market for a car, so if anyone has any leads ….
I WISH I DROVE A: Lamborghini.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Oat milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Dale DeGroff (I read his Easy Chair interview!).
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
