NAME: Annie Wildey.
AGE: 57.
OCCUPATION: Artist.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Wolverhampton, an industrial town smack bang in the middle of the UK. Having lived kind of a simple childhood, I like to think I grew up in New York City, where I moved in my early 20s.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting ready for our summer show at AiR Studio Gallery. I’m always juggling my own studio practice with what we have going on at AiR. We have invited 10 artists to join us for our group show called "Summer Crush." So, I’m drafting a press release, and other marketing tasks. It’s a lot of work, and a lot of fun.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I’d prefer to share my proudest moment which is in two parts: 1. when my stepson got accepted into the fine arts program at Cooper Union, and 2. when he graduated this past month.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I’d love to do an artist residency in Iceland or the isle of Skye.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My iPhone for its camera. I wish I could say a sketchbook, but the camera can capture something in a split second.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: As young child I wanted to be a physiotherapist or a nurse until I realized being an artist could be a career.
MY HEROES ARE: Everyday unsung heroes contributing to a better world.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I enjoy autobiographies and have recently read books by Michelle Obama and Tracy Thorn from the band Everything but the Girl.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Creative Act" by Rick Rubin and "Your Brain on Art" by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross plus "The War of Art," by Stephen Pressfield.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Sort of Revolution" by Fink, "Aerial" by Kate Bush, "House of Cards" by Radiohead.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "August" by Taylor Swift, "Changes" by David Bowie, "Mercy Me" by Marvin Gaye.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Blade Runner," "North by Northwest," "Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Handmaid's Tale," "Happy Valley," "The Split," "Succession."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR, "This American Life," "Art Juice," "How to Fail."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Buttered toast! And Indian curry, roast chicken dinner or mussels and fries.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity, kindness, empathy, humor.
PET PEEVES: arrogance, ignorance, selfishness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "What you seek is seeking you." — Rumi
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It really has everything a little community could want. A lively and walkable downtown with beautiful architecture, a gorgeous park, high-quality venues for music and arts, a great selection of restaurants. But most of all I love being able to pop down to the beach for a quick walk and to take in the sea air. As a child I dreamed of living by the seaside.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My little pandemic stray cat — Winslow (Homie), as in Winslow Homer.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have the loudest sneeze.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Put your own oxygen mask on first.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Pause, take a breath, it will pass.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make the climate crisis a priority. Make sure everyone has enough shelter, food, and income.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: After financial advice, I’d book a holiday home in the UK and reunite with all the family.
I DRIVE A: 2013 Honda Fit. She’s the best small art car.
I WISH I DROVE A: Any electric vehicle that could fit a 48x72-inch canvas.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Olives and Dijon mustard, probably prosecco ;-)
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Mom and Dad. They died when I was in my early thirties. A lot’s happened since then that I’d like to catch them up on!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
