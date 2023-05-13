NAME: Anne Driscoll
AGE: 29 for the 25th time in about a week — haha!
OCCUPATION: Consultant for The Greatly Agency, a Westerly based digital marketing agency.
RESIDENCE: Westerly
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in New York. Raised in Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Learning to oil paint. Shout out to Westerly’s Julie Brayton and Paint with Julie Brayton!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Hopefully being a source of support and strength for the people I love.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Right now, camping in the Norway domes to watch the Northern lights.
I ALWAYS WEAR: Black. It’s a thing — haha!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Grounded. Happy. A good person. A good friend.
MY HEROES ARE: Tons of everyday people who just keep moving forward despite setbacks or difficulty, and still enjoy the gifts each day brings (super deep I know! Haha).
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I generally love memoirs, business books, historical fiction or mystery. Shout out to Anna and Danielle and the amazing booksellers at the Savoy Bookstore.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Today? “Daring Greatly” by Brene Brown, “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Quiet" by Susan Cain.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Sail Away” by David Gray, “July” by Noah Cyrus, “Kansas City” by Marcus Mumford.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Renegade” by X Ambassadors, “Shake it Out” by Florence + The Machine, “Pure Love” by Zucchero.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Big Fish," "The Big Year," and, for pure escapism, "Valerian and the City of 1,000 Planets."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Sherlock (BBC)," "Downton Abbey (BBC)," “Planet Earth."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I recently discovered the United Theatre podcast "The Load-In with Lee Metzger" talking about movies.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Oak burger with pickles from B&B Dockside.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram. I like seeing all of my cousins, high school, college and remote friends' kids grow up through shared pictures. When we get together it feels like no time has passed.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humor, intelligence, adaptability, reliability, compassion, authenticity. I love people who have the confidence to laugh at themselves and are cool with other people who may think differently or be different.
PET PEEVES: Can I say pet peeves? Lol! No? Then how about extreme selfishness?
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It is better to bend like a reed in the wind than to topple like the mighty oak.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Westerly has got it going on! We have it all! Beaches, skiing nearby, hiking, nature, restaurants, awesome music, the United Theatre. Close to Mystic, New York, Boston. Amazing community.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The beach.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I lived in Egypt when I was 18, I am tone deaf but love to sing, or I still have two baby teeth — take your pick! haha
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make exposure to emotional intelligence, business management and leadership skills training, entrepreneurship, basic financial literacy and Investing 101 part of the core school curriculum starting early to give everyone a chance at success and finding their strengths regardless of the circumstances in which they were born. Yes, I have thought about this so I am ready when it happens! Lol!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take care of my family first, then set up a foundation partnering with Literacy Volunteers Of Washington County and SCORE.org (I am a Westerly mentor for the Eastern CT Chapter) for small business financial education and marketing grants as a way to business growth and financial freedom.
I DRIVE A: 2012 BMX X3
I WISH I DROVE A: 2023 BMW X3 — lol!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Honeycrisp apples and carrots.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Melody Hobson. I find her story pretty inspirational.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
