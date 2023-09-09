NAME: Angelo Luzzi Jr.
AGE: 39.
OCCUPATION: Finance manager at Pratt & Whitney.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Coaching Westerly High School boys varsity soccer, coaching Westerly’s U11 girls, U9 boys, U8 girls competitive soccer teams, and raising five kids with my beautiful wife, Jamie Luzzi.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Our children, Giuliana, Angelo III, Milania, Tessa, and Nico Luzzi.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Going skydiving when I turn 40. My sister Subrina did it, recorded it, and almost gave my mom a heart attack.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My cell phone and wallet.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: 3-way tie: a soccer player, lawyer, or a WWF wrestler.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Angelo and Immacolata Luzzi and my late grandparents; Giuseppe and Francesca Luzzi, and Agostino and Maria Gencarelli. They left everything in Italy to move to America so they could give their families a better life and future. I get emotional thinking about it, as it was the ultimate sacrifice.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: John Grisham and Tony Robbins.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: With five children and four teams to coach, it is currently empty.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Danza Kuduro" by Don Omar, "It’s My Life" by Bon Jovi, "Stronger" by Kanye.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: All Taylor Swift, my kids are into it!
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Dumb and Dumber," "Goodfellas," "Casino."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Full House," "Boy Meets World." All classics.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Anything WEEI. Love my Boston sports.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Everything my mother cooks.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, loyalty, genuineness, empathy.
PET PEEVES: It takes a lot for something to bother me. I’m easy-going but I would say a pet peeve of mine is when someone is negative or putting out negative vibes.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It is what it is.” My Uncle Mario shared a story with me over 20 years ago and I’ll never forget it as we still bond over this quote. I’m in his iPhone as “It is what it is” instead of "Angelo."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife, Jamie Luzzi, and our five five children Giuliana, Angelo III, Milania, Tessa and Nico.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love to uplift people and put a smile on their face.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Live every day like it’s your last.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: What’s meant to be, will be.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure children all over the world have food and shelter.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Set everyone I love up for a successful future.
I DRIVE A: Black 2015 BMW 435I convertible.
I WISH I DROVE A: Maserati.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Soupy and cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I’d say my late grandmother Maria Gencarelli. When times got tough throughout my life, she always had my back and would give me the best advice. I hope she can see that I’m incorporating every lesson she has taught me into my everyday life. I would give anything to be at her kitchen table having espresso and enjoying each other’s laughter.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
