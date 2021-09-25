NAME: Angeline Lanzetta-Gaultieri.
AGE: 100. Today is my 100th birthday.
OCCUPATION: Do I really need a job at 100? I once ran a family business operating an Inn in Watch Hill called the Bay Breeze. Now I am a full-time centenarian ... that’s enough.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Pawcatuck.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Enjoying a September day outside with my daughter, Robin. I like this time of year. It’s still summer but starting to cool off and the leaves will start changing soon.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: I am a COVID survivor. After quarantining for 14 days I passed the time by watching lots of movies, staying positive, and talking to my family over the phone. After that, I left it all in the hands of God — and my vaccination shot!
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Running the Bay Breeze was hard work, but we met so many interesting people who were our guests, even some celebrities and ballerinas from the Harkness Ballet, so that made it fun. I also consider my two grandchildren — Eric and Deborah — an accomplishment. I already had two kids of my own but all grandmothers have a soft spot for their grandchildren. They are the loves of my life.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I don’t have one special thing. It’s several things. Visiting Italy is one. Meanwhile, I will be content to see my grandchildren all grown up and doing what they want in life.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Pink lipstick and an emery board.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A nun ... until I met my husband. Then, I no longer wanted to be a nun. Aside from that, I always wanted to be a good person and especially a grandmother to my beautiful grandchildren.
MY HEROES ARE: My son, the late James Lanzetta Jr.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Wally Lamb.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: The Holy Bible
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I don’t have a playlist but my favorite songs are "Silent Night," "Que Sera, Sera" and "I’ll Be Loving You Always." I also like Andrea Bocelli and the Three Tenors.
FAVORITE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Sound of Music," "Doctor Zhivago," and anything with Katharine Hepburn in it.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Years ago I used to like to watch Lou Dobbs on CNN, not only to keep up with what’s happening in the world, but also because my grandson used to be a cameraman for his show. Sometimes we would catch a glimpse of him on the set operating the camera at the end of the show! Now I just watch whatever is on.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Spaghetti and meatballs.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: At my age, social networking means actually seeing people in person. That’s harder to do these days, but I do enjoy seeing the family pictures my daughter and grandkids show me on Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, sincerity and compassion for others.
PET PEEVES: When people don’t answer their phones.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Let it be."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: We are so lucky to have the most wonderful beaches in the world right here. I also love watching the sunsets in Watch Hill and at Stonington Point.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: When you have lived through the Depression, you learn you can live without a lot. But you cannot live without good health. Aside from that, if I have one thing I like to splurge on I would say it would be stylish clothes. I think it’s important to always look your best.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am very shy.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t tell other people your troubles.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Financial: Save some, spend some, give some to charity. Personal: Be happy and family comes first.
BEST ADVICE I'D GIVE TO MY YOUNGER SELF: Life is wonderful. Be happy and always look on the bright side.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Save some, spend some, give some to charity. I would spend some by taking my family on vacation.
I DRIVE A: I drove myself up until my mid-90s, then I realized it’s much more fun to be driven. I called my granddaughter and told her I don’t want to drive anymore. I prefer it much more when she drives me around.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk and coffee. And in the freezer there’s always ice cream.
ADVICE FOR LIVING TO AGE 100: Have a happy outlook on life and be helpful to others. It is nice being kind to people and nice when they're kind to me. Create a circle kindness. It can go a long way in helping to keep a positive outlook. Also, exercise as much as you can while you’re young and healthy. It pays off in the end.
THE HAPPIEST TIME OF MY LIFE WAS: There were so many happy times — so many good times. Having my children, of course. Visiting Hawaii, where my granddaughter was born, was beautiful. Hawaii is a paradise. I always wanted to go back there one day.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
