NAME: Andrea Cirillo-Spas.
AGE: 43.
OCCUPATION: Principal, Chariho Regional High School.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Preston, Conn.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Training for a 5K … the Newport Night Run.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Cycling a Century (100 miles in one day); becoming principal of CHS.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Golfing a top course somewhere in the Carolinas, skiing the Swiss Alps, staying at an overwater bungalow somewhere like the Maldives or Bora Bora.
I ALWAYS CARRY: ChapStick, keys, cell, and my walkie (when at school).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Even at a young age, I always knew I wanted to be in the education field. As I entered college, I was very interested in both psychology and education. So, I pursued my graduate degrees to become a school psychologist, a blend of both! This eventually led to more school to pursue my education administration degree.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents; both were teachers and both taught me the importance of education and working hard for my goals. My sisters; both are incredible mothers and equally successful in their careers. I’m amazed at how they do both so well.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jean M. Auel, John Grisham, Wally Lamb (fun fact: Mr. Lamb graduated from my high school, Norwich Free Academy).
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “Auntie AA’s Book of Sleepover Memories.” (It’s too hard to pronounce Auntie Andrea, so we go with AA.) One of my favorite gifts is a sleepover journal that we write in each time my nieces and nephews sleep over; we like to capture our silly adventures. I’m proud to say we now have a Volume II: “More Sleepover Memories with Auntie AA."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Glorious" (Macklemore), "Days Like This" (Van Morrison), "Sister" (Dave Mathews Band) ... anything Van Morrison or DMB you’ll find on my playlist at some point.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Snow On The Beach" by Taylor Swift; "Blessed" by Thomas Rhett and "Joy of My Life " by Chris Stapleton. (A special someone in my life has recently got me into country.)
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Goodfellas," "Forrest Gump," "A League of Their Own."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "The Sopranos" and "Yellowstone."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Comedy, sports radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: French onion soup, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram … follow us at CHSAdmin401 ;)
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Sense of humor, work ethic, goal-setting, confidence.
PET PEEVES: Laziness, gossip, poor social media behavior, negativity.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I have two, both from Vince Lombardi: "The achievements of an organization are the results of the combination of effort of each individual" (I like this quote because it absolutely applies to schools) and "Watch your actions, they become your habits. Watch your habits, they become your character."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Hands down, the beaches.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and the beach.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I enjoy DIY home projects and refinishing furniture.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: My father, a key figure in my life, taught me the importance of setting goals and working hard. I truly believe in these two values, they can get you far in life. He also taught me humility, the importance of being able to laugh at yourself, and to not take yourself too seriously.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: In my first graduation speech, I told the Class of 2022 to “Find your people.” My advice is to find those who support you, who lift you up, who you can rely upon, and who are by your side when you need them. Life is much harder when you go it alone. Find your people. Find your team.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: 1. Find my team; 2. Get to work.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Invest in college/future for my nieces and nephews; buy my dad a truck with automatic windows.
I DRIVE A: Black BMW X3
I WISH I DROVE AN: Early model Jeep with a soft top … for the beach of course!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs, avocados and Polar seltzers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother, Olga Cirillo. I’d do anything to sit at her kitchen table and listen to her share our families' stories again. She had a special ability to transport you through her stories. Whether it was learning about what it was like growing up during the Depression, tales of our Italian ancestors, the beauty of downtown Norwich back then, or how her grandmother, a medicine healer, would trade fixing broken bones for chickens, she made you feel like you were right there with her. Plus, I’d love for her to say hi to mom and Aunt Connie for me.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
