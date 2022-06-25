AGE: 35
OCCUPATION: Freelance cartoonist and exhibitions manager at the Mystic Museum of Art.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Noank.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Knitting a sweater.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Channeling all that nervous energy into getting more ambitious with my knitting skills! Before 2020 I’d never made anything more complicated than a scarf, but now I can do hats, socks, and I’m halfway through my third sweater.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: It’s hard to pick just one! I’ve self-published two books (one standalone graphic novel, one a collection of minicomics), I represented my college in the Boston Poetry Festival, I successfully defended my master's thesis, and I’m also incredibly proud of all the exhibitions I’ve installed at MMoA.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To take a transatlantic cruise!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: This is probably a good way to get mugged, but I always carry a few small bills with me. It’s weird, but having a little bit of cash on hand has come in handy many times over the years! Mostly when you’re at the beach and dying for an ice cream.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An astronaut, or a veterinarian.
MY HEROES ARE: It sounds totally cliché, but my father. He’s an immigrant, barely spoke English when he first came here, never went to college, but he’s one of the smartest people I know and has built a wonderful life for himself and his family. He really set an example of working hard to pursue your dreams, and little ways of living richly on a miniscule budget.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Luanne Rice, obviously (she’s my aunt)! But I always pick up whatever’s new by Stephen King and Maggie Stiefvater.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Watership Down" by Richard Adams, and "Jamaica Inn" by Daphne du Maurier.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Currently? "Lost in the Citadel" by Lil Nas X, "Every Other Freckle" by alt-J, and "Lovesick Girls" by BLACKPINK (why yes, I did recently go through a break-up, why do you ask?).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I actually looked this up for full transparency: "L.G. FUAD" by Motion City Soundtrack, "60 & Punk" by Deathcab for Cutie, and "I’ve Got My Mind Set on You" by George Harrison.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: This is going to get me in trouble with my family (“Not JAWS?!” they collectively gasp), but Disney’s "Tangled," Ridley Scott’s "Kingdom of Heaven" and the 2004 cinematic masterpiece, "Alien vs Predator."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "MST3K," "Forensic Files," whatever K-Drama I am currently in the middle of (currently "The King’s Affection," on Netflix) and "The Great British Baking Show" (the Mel and Sue seasons).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Dark History" by Bailey Sarian, "Dead Meat" (a horror movie podcast that explores common tropes and behind-the-scenes facts of new and “classic” scary films), and "How Did This Get Made" (a comedy podcast about bonkers movies that somehow successfully made it through production).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chilimac. Is it chili? Is it Mac and Cheese? It’s neither. It’s both.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Twitter and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Patience and kindness.
PET PEEVES: People who drive for the long haul in the passing lane. It’s for passing!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Don’t kill anything you aren’t prepared to make a ghost of.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It’s beautiful. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel across the U.S. and abroad to France, England, Spain and Australia. They were all wonderful, and I enjoyed every second of those trips, but it’s always such a revelation to come home and get the wind knocked out of you by the beauty in our own backyards.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: A good cuddle from a happy cat.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: While I can play "Bohemian Rhapsody" on the piano, I cannot read sheet music.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “It’s all time on the water.” Another nugget from my dad. There’s no teacher like experience — the more time you invest in something, the better you’ll become at it. Bob Ross had another, non-nautical way of phrasing it: “Talent is just pursued interest.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Never be ashamed of referencing something for your art. You may think you remember what a rhino looks like; but trust me, you don’t. It doesn’t make you any less of an artist!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Establish universal basic income. Everyone deserves to be able to afford food and housing, and I know far too many people who are incredibly talented and could genuinely make the world a better place if they didn’t have to focus every iota of their energy working themselves ragged just to scrape by.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: I want to say something fun and impulsive, like pay someone to make one of my comics into an honest-to-goodness movie or tv show, but I’d probably just do something boring and responsible like investing for retirement, haha.
I DRIVE A: 2003 Navy blue Volvo station wagon.
I WISH I DROVE A: Caribbean blue Chevy Spark. It’s entirely impractical, but I just think they’re neat!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Bread, eggs, milk, salad, cucumbers and good mustard.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: This one is really hard! Are we bending the laws of time and space? If so, either my maternal grandfather (a typewriter salesman who fought in World War II), or my dad’s paternal grandfather (an Italian who lived in French-occupied Algeria and fought in World War I). I never had the chance to meet either of them, but they definitely would have had some cool stories to tell.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
I'm sensing a dearth of blokes in the Easy Chair.
