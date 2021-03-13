AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Outreach coordinator at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
RESIDENCE: Ledyard.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Western New York, raised and grew up in Upstate New York, Lake Placid.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Organizing my art supplies, hoping it will motivate me to get back into painting. Planning (more so wishful thinking) spring gardening projects.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Cooking like a madwoman! Getting outside as much as possible. Keeping in touch with family and friends.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Digging deeper into my ancestral roots in Sicily. Publish a cookbook.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Rosebud salve.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist, or a museum curator.
MY HEROES ARE: First responders and health care providers, wildlife rehabilitators, and anyone who volunteers their time with homeless support efforts.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jane Austen, Roald Dahl, Philippa Gregory, Fiona Davis, Ken Follett, Ruth Ware, Celeste Ng.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Heiress" by Molly Greeley; "Six Seasons: A new way with vegetables" by Joshua McFadden; and "One by One" by Ruth Ware.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Fire” by Waxahatchee; “Redbone” by Childish Gambino; “Uncantena” by Sylvan Esso.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: I’m a Pandora kinda gal.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: Everything by Wes Anderson; "The Big Lebowski"; "Midnight in Paris"; "The Favourite"; "Star Wars"; "Fargo"; "Pulp Fiction"; "Sleeping Beauty"; "Lost in Translation"; "Singin’ in the Rain" ... I love film and there are too many greats.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Parks and Recreation"; "Game of Thrones"; "Downton Abbey"; "Schitt’s Creek"; and "Outlander."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I listen to a lot of podcasts.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: All things pasta!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Self-confidence, honesty, compassion, a sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: Use your turning signal! Also, dishonesty and lack of empathy.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Normality is a paved road; it’s comfortable to walk but no flowers grow on it.” Vincent van Gogh
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The sense of community, our library being at its center, beautiful historic structures, the stretches of preserves, that northeastern coastline.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband and my dogs.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I used to be a figure skater.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Most recently, on dealing with grief: “Be nice to yourself. Your pain is real.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Take care of and be true to yourself.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make higher education free for all and tackle climate change.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off my never-ending student loan debt, any family debt, and then buy a massive piece of land to start a communal garden and animal rescue shelter.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2015 Ford Escape.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1970s International Scout
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Everything pickled, cheese, lots of veggies and condiments.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Anthony Bourdain.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
