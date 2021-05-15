AGE: 36.
OCCUPATION: Executive director of the Salt Ponds Coalition.
RESIDENCE: North Kingstown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Passaic, New Jersey. Raised mostly in New Jersey with a brief time living in Missouri.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting the Salt Ponds Coalition ready for summer outreach and educational programming!
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Getting outdoors for walks as often as I can!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Completing the joint marine affairs law and policy program from the University of Rhode Island and Roger Williams University School of Law.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To go to South Africa. I have always wanted to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A cup of tea.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A pharmacist, a veterinarian, an astrophysicist. I changed my mind a good bit.
MY HEROES ARE: Walt Disney and Rachel Carson.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Neil Gaiman, Diana Gabaldon, and J.K. Rowling.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Outlander Series.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Lord Huron’s “In the Wind,” “From Now On” from "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack, and basically any Disney song.
PLAYLISTS I MOSTLY LISTEN TO: "90s Hits" playlist on Spotify!
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "We Bought A Zoo," "The Way," and Disney’s "Lilo and Stitch."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Outlander," anything Star Trek, and any baking show.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Spaghetti and meatballs.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness and honesty.
PET PEEVES: When somebody plays on his/her phone while talking to me.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Keep moving forward.” – Walt Disney
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: All the open spaces I can go visit — whether it is the beach, a forest trail or a local farm.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Pure Barre classes — great for my mind and my health.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I met the Backstreet Boys when I was 10 years old before they were famous.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: You can do anything with 20 seconds of courage.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Never be afraid to ask for help.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Protect every habitat that I could to help both people and animals.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Go to Disneyworld.
I DRIVE A: Black 2016 Chevrolet Trax.
I WISH I DROVE A: Chevrolet Camaro.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Something chocolate.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Joe Rohde. He is a retired Disney Imagineer who has traveled all over the world for inspiration for his designs in the theme parks. I would love to hear some of his best travel stories.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.