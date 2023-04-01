NAME: Alexis Smith.
AGE: 23.
OCCUPATION: Advancement associate for the Stonington Historical Society.
RESIDENCE: Gales Ferry.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Ventura, California, and grew up in Lake Arrowhead, California, and Door County, Wisconsin.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Writing a children's book.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working for the Green Bay Packers, Go-Pack-Go.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel to Hawaii with my husband (and high school sweetheart), Evan Smith, a Navy diver at Groton Sub Base and a volunteer firefighter and EMT at Gales Ferry Fire Department. (He's the best husband and does it all, I am very proud of him!)
I ALWAYS CARRY: Chapstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A princess. We went to Disneyland frequently, so I had high hopes.
MY HEROES ARE: My 70-year-old grandmother, Grandma Judy. She has been a constant presence in my life, providing guidance, love, and support every step of the way.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: John Green, James Clear, Colleen Hoover.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter and "Atomic Habits" by James Clear.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Sweater Weather," "Reputation," and "I Ain't Worried."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Kill Bill," "Telepatia" and "Out of My League."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Notebook," "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Mask."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Criminal Minds," "Wednesday" and "Ginny and Georgia."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Two Hot Takes."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Tacos.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Snapchat and TikTok.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness and perseverance.
PET PEEVES: Being late or making others wait.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Your greatest weakness becomes your greatest strength.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I love owning a home with my husband and spoiling our rescues, Lila, our golden retriever, and Bosco, our Corgi. They bring so much joy and love to our lives!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Walking my dogs.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am half Hispanic and can make good homemade Mexican food thanks to my Mama, Claudia.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Embrace change! Life is constantly changing, and it’s important to adapt and be open to new opportunities and experiences.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Surround yourself with positive people! Find the individuals that light you up, support you, and encourage your to be your best self.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Want peace.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Invest.
I DRIVE A: 2019 Nardo Gray Jeep Cherokee Limited.
I WISH I DROVE A: I love my car! I own a Jeep.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Amelia Earhart! She could offer insights from her experiences as an aviator, her perspectives on gender roles and women’s rights during her time, and her overall philosophy on life. She could also share her stories of adventure and discuss her passion for aviation and exploration, which I find fascinating!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
