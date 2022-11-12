NAME: Alexandra Lehmann.
AGE: 55.
OCCUPATION: Executive director/owner, Books on the Pond Art & Writing Center/writer/artist.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED, & GREW UP: New York City, Westchester County, N.Y., and summers in Quonnie.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Trying not to be a part of the Great Resignation! Restoring our 1780s inn owned by Welcome Hoxie; researching early New England history for my second book; creating “Beach House,” a block print brand combining antique and modern Indian wooden blocks with marinelife stamps carved by the late musician and artist Jon Campbell.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Helping my dad and mom during my mom's last years.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Playing competitive tennis again.
I ALWAYS WEAR: A dog leash for my best friend and a watch.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An international lawyer at The Hague.
MY HEROES ARE: The mentally and physically challenged and Abraham Lincoln.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Whomever I'm reading at the present!
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "How to Focus" by Thich Nhat Hahn, "The Science of the Mind" by Ernest Holmes and "The Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke" by Sallie Bingham.
TOP THREE SONGS PLAYLIST: "Thrill" by Future Islands, "Funky Cold Medina" by Tone Loc, "Lost in Yesterday" by Tame Impala.
LAST THREE SONGS ON PLAYLIST: "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash, "Ode to Joy" by Beethoven and "While You See A Chance" by Steve Winwood.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES: Tarantino’s "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris' "Little Miss Sunshine" and Wes Anderson’s "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Toast of London," (UK), "Trailer Park Boys" (Canada) and "The Wire" (U.S.).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION: WRIU 90.3.
FAVORITE PODCAST: Joe Dispenza, Neville Goddard or Denzel Washington on YouTube.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Peanut butter on apples and bananas.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE I MOSTLY USE: None. I employ professionals to post for my business.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity and humor.
PET PEEVES: Political extremism.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: The personal is political.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean. For any reason and season.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Christ (and Levis).
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I don’t stop all day until I collapse on the couch and enjoy a couple hours of mindless TV.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Timing is everything ... (in retrospect).
ADVICE I LIKE TO GIVE: Travel whenever possible!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Give cats and dogs a voice among humanity.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY: I would hire a financial planner, accountant and bookkeeper.
I DRIVE A: Volvo V30 2011, 6-speed manual.
I WISH I DROVE A: 280 SL Mercedes 1972.
ALWAYS IN THE FRIDGE: Apples.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION I WOULD INVITE:
Marilyn Monroe (when she was well).
— Interview conducted and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
