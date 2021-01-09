AGE: 52.
OCCUPATION: Social services case manager at Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: New Hampshire.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working on my Certificate of Herbalism.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Spending as much time as I can with my family and in the woods.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To travel to all the places of my heritage to learn more about my family history.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A movie star. Doesn't everyone at some point?
FAVORITE AUTHORS: James Patterson, Nicholas Sparks.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Edible Wild Plants and Useful Herbs" by John Tomikel, "Being Nobody, Going Nowhere" by Ayya Khema and "Raise your Vibration" by Kyle Gray.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "Get Up" (Shine Down), "Not Meant to Be" (Theory of Madness) and "All Summer Long" (Kid Rock).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Notebook," "A Few Good Men," and "Dirty Dancing."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "This is Us," "Cobra Kai" and "Schitt's Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I like to listen to 70s music on Sirius XM and podcasts "The Doctor's Pharmacy," and "Highest Self."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Ice Cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty.
PET PEEVES: When people assume I can read minds.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Just Breathe."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Wilcox Park, where I have lots of memories of playing, walking and sledding with my kids.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Hand lotion. My hands are always dry.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: Once upon a time I was a licensed hairdresser.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Treat people the way you would like to be treated.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Try to stop all the hate in the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a vacation home in the mountains.
I DRIVE A: Subaru.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Hummus and veggies.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother, Marjorie.
