1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
Our little group consists of myself, my wife Kathy, our twins, Nicolina and Robert, and our cat, George.
2. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
How bad TV is during the day.
3. What’s the most uplifting part of isolation?
My wife and I both agree that the time we’re getting to spend together as a family has been pretty special.
4. What’s the most difficult part of being isolated?
Not being able to do things with other family members and friends has been pretty awful.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on during the quarantine?
Kathy has been doing a lot of spring cleaning. Our cellar and attic are finally organized after many years of clutter! This time of the year, I normally am producing wedding videos, but everyone has been postponing so I’m doing other kinds of video production and loving the change.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Everyone in our family has a favorite. My son Robert loves hot dogs and baked beans, my daughter Nikki loves tacos, Kathy likes a good steak dinner, but for me, it’s pasta and meatballs! I’d eat that every day if I could.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
I recently learned to make a crisp topping so I have made a couple of fruit bakes with the crisp topping and everyone loves it!
8. What mundane thing have you missed most?
I miss simply going to the grocery store without having to wear a mask and worry about getting or spreading germs.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
I think we all love eating out at a favorite restaurant, and we can’t wait to do that again soon. That’s first on our list!
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
I’ve been working on “virtual choirs” where people sing from homes and in the video editing process, you mix it all together. It’s so rewarding producing these videos.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Our kids can’t get out and play with their friends, so during their homeschooling breaks we take walks at least once a day whenever the weather permits.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
We have been talking more to friends and co-workers now than we would have had there been no social distancing. Lots of social media, phone calls, FaceTime, etc.
13. What soothes you the most?
A good movie (that’s not animated) and my wife’s homemade limoncello when the kids go to sleep.
14. What music have you been listening to?
Lately, we’ve been listening to a lot of today’s hits, because my son is learning to DeeJay, but we love all kinds of music and Amazon’s Alexa plays anything we ask!
15. What TV shows are you binging?
We have binged the “Tiger King” (I want that time back), “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark.”
16. Top take-out restaurant?
We love Noodle Revolution.
17. Biggest frustration?
Watching the news.
18. Favorite board game?
Exploding Kittens, Clue and Monopoly.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
The extra time we’re spending together as a family as been amazing. We aren’t rushing around in total chaos getting them to various functions. It’s been peaceful. Although it’s going to be great to get back to a regular schedule, we’ll always remember this precious time we had together.
20. What is your message of hope?
When producing the video “Living Legends of Westerly” for the 350th Committee last year, Betty Cugini said something that stuck with me and is very fitting for today. She said “This too shall pass.” I’ve been thinking of that a lot lately, and it’s true.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro.
