1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
Adam, Melissa, Chase, 6, and Sam, 4½.
2. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
That I really missed the connection I had with my kids when I was a stay-at-home mom. Just a handful of months ago, I was thrilled to finally send them off to school full-time. Now, I know I’d really miss them if school started back up again tomorrow. (But talk to me again in August — I might be singing a very different tune!)
3. What’s the most uplifting part of being isolated?
Watching our kids play together. Up until this year when Chase went off to kindergarten, the boys spent all their time together; going off to separate schools this year was a big adjustment for both of them. Getting to play together all day like they used to is a definite bright spot in this experience.
4. What’s the most difficult part of being isolated?
Being separated from our parents, siblings, and close friends. While we’re grateful for technology, virtual meetups just aren’t the same.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on? If so, please describe.
We’re documenting our days at home and the pandemic in general through a daily newsletter we call ‘The Mowry Family Quarantimes.’ It’s pretty simple: just a handful of pictures from each day along with a synopsis of what we did at home and what’s happening in the world. It helps keep the days from blending together and will hopefully help all of us remember the finer details of this momentous time in history.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Pasta with a sundried tomato vegan cream sauce. Easy and delicious!
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
Homemade chocolate pudding. Lots of stirring. Totally worth it.
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
Wandering aimlessly around TJ Maxx.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Have our parents over. And then maybe ditch the kids with them and bolt for the nearest hotel so we can sleep for two days straight.
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
We’ve had a virtual Sunday dinner with my parents and sister every week since quarantine began. We eat at the same time and sometimes have the exact same meal so we can feel like we’re together. We joke around and ask each other to pass the bread or share a bite of pasta through the screen. It’s silly but it makes us all feel more connected to each other.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Tree-climbing, swinging, bike-riding, and yoga for the boys. Long walks to the ocean for us.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
Texting, phone calls, and video chats. Social media too, but it’s becoming necessary to limit our intake.
13. What soothes you the most?
Daily meditation and journaling.
14. What music have you been listening to?
Eagles Radio on Pandora. It’s a station we’ve been curating together for more than a decade. Lots of Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, and of course, the Eagles. It puts us all in the dancing mood (which we do a lot in our house!).
15. What TV shows are you binging?
“Parks & Rec” (for the 800th time).
16. Top take-out restaurant?
The Haversham.
17. Biggest frustration?
Distance learning.
18. Favorite board game?
Trouble. The boys always kick our butts!
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
As a family, we’ve been working for a few years now on slowing down, making more white space in our calendar, and spending meaningful time together. This experience has helped us get even more in tune with those goals now that our world has shrunk down to just these four walls and the four people within them. I think we’ll be very careful about what we decide to add back to our lives when things start up again.
20. What is your message of hope?
Over the last few weeks, I keep coming back to one of my favorite quotes from Ram Dass: “We’re all just walking each other home.” Put simply, we may be isolated, but we’re never alone in this life. I think this time of social distancing has really proven just how connected we truly are and to what lengths we will go to keep that connection strong.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.