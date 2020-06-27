1. Who are/were the members of your core stay-at-home group?
Felix, my wife, Kaila, myself, our little babe, Willow, and of course, our pup, Odie.
2. What was the most surprising thing you discovered during the long days of confinement?
I actually tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated myself for seven days from my family. What was most surprising is how quickly things like social media and all the online streaming services I could ever want didn’t matter. By day three I was watching videos of my wife and daughter on my phone like I was lost at sea. They were on the other side of the wall, but I felt like I was on Mars.
3. What was the most uplifting part of being isolated all that time?
It showed us how much we all need each other. All the ink-spilling and hand-wringing about how we are becoming so separate and isolated as a culture, always staring into our phones and living a wholly “online life” really showed itself as being overblown and concern-trolling. We need each other, we like each other, and we like to be around each other.
4. What was the most difficult part of being isolated all that time?
Not being able to see any of our parents. We have a perfect little babe and no one could see and hold and hug her. And she’s a good hugger.
5. Did you have a special project you worked on during the stay-at-home orders? if so, please describe.
I am the Scoutmaster for Troop 16 in Westerly and really dove head-first into a complete overhaul of our camping equipment (Be Prepared!). My wife is super-pumped to have tents and kerosene lanterns all over the house.
6. What was your go-to meal in the stay-at-home days?
Pasta, pasta and more pasta. I see your Quarantine-15 and raise you a Dad-Bod 20.
7. What was your favorite sweet treat?
Haagen-Dazs for me and Ben & Jerry’s for my wife (she is from Vermont, got to rep the home team).
8. What mundane things did you miss the most?
Avoiding people at the market. Now I want to run and hug everyone I vaguely recognize at McQuade’s.
9. What was the first thing you did when the stay-at-home orders were lifted?
We invited my mom and stepdad over for a social-distanced visit in the yard. Witnessing my mom see Willow in person again after months of no contact was truly, truly wonderful.
10. Did you participate in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members during the stay-at-home stretch? Can you share a story about one experience?
We had a trivia night with my stepfather’s family, all the siblings and cousins and aunts and uncles and Grandma. We’re spread out all over the country, from New Orleans to Maine, and it was amazing how separated we all were geographically but we were also still having the same quarantine experience. Oh and of course WE WON TRIVIA PLEASE PRINT THAT KAILA AND FELIX WON TRIVIA AND WE REMAIN THE CHAMPS.
11. How did you stay physically active?
Hahahahahahahhahahhahahahahahahahahaahahahahahaa
Well, Kaila played with the baby and puppy, and I … well … I ran ... once.
12. How did you staying connected with the outside world?
Lots of phone-calls and FaceTimes. My buddies and I FaceTimed the NFL Draft and Kaila met her friends for Zoom dates. We started weekly Zoom Scout meetings, which really helped as well.
13. What soothed you the most during those long weeks?
We really put a lot of effort in watching and listening to things that made us happy. Any podcast we listened to or movie or TV show we watched needed to add to our lives, not subtract. Oh and thank goodness for trashy Netflix reality shows and "Top Chef."
14. What music did you listen to?
Lots of nursery rhymes and songs for baby Willow. Kaila likes to play Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton for her, while I’m an old hipster so I’m singing Karma Police to her until she falls asleep. Basically what people who know us probably envision.
15. Did you binge any TV shows?
I’m a butthead and a pleasure-delayer … I don’t like to binge shows. I’m old and washed up and still like to watch shows once a week like it’s the ’90s. I’m pretty sure Kaila binges shows without me and doesn’t tell me. (Was I suppose to just say “Tiger King?" Fine, “Tiger King.")
16. Did you have a top take-out restaurant?
Pizza Place no doubt. What’s good for Taylor Swift is good for us.
17. How about your biggest frustration?
It took months for Kaila to connect to unemployment benefits. We are super lucky that one of us was still working and had a steady paycheck, and we often thought of those who were having just as hard a time as Kaila was but didn’t have that second income. To this day, she’s only been paid twice since the pandemic, and she isn’t scheduled to return to work for another month.
18. Was there a favorite board game?
Instead of board games we had a lot of tummy time with Willow. We are both far too competitive to play board games against each other. One of use wouldn’t have made it out alive (me).
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
Never ever ever ever ever ever take each other’s company for granted. Trust the experts, always and forever. Hug people more often and for longer, but not too long so that it gets weird.
20. What is your message of hope?
We will, and are, coming out of this stronger and smarter and more in love. There is a lot of noise out there that would tell you otherwise. They’re lying to you and to themselves. What comes next won’t be easy, but it will be easier knowing that we are at each other’s side. Let’s get to work.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
