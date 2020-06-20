1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
Chris, Erika, Mason, Grace, Jensen and Olivia Lund.
2. What’s the most surprising thing you discovered during these days of confinement?
I think, as a family, we discovered that we could do a lot with a little bit. We didn’t need to be running out and about for various things because we had a lot of what we needed at home. The confinement gave us time to rest and reconnect and we took advantage of that.
3. What was the most uplifting part of being isolated?
Having our kids all together in one house was pretty great! We appreciated the time to reconnect virtually with friends and family from across the country. We also loved uplifting stories and videos online that showed the triumph of the human spirit and shows like John Krasinski’s "Some Good News."
4. What was the most difficult part of being isolated?
We all missed being social ... not being able to be physically close to other people was really hard. And spending a lot of time together as a family had its rough points too.
5. Did you have a special project you worked on during the Stay-at-Home orders? if so, please describe.
We did the usual home projects like repainting rooms, purging closets and clothes. We did open our pool much earlier than usual to have something else to do.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Greek chicken with grilled naan and comfort foods like chicken parm and chili. We did try several new recipes and the kids stepped up to make dinner here and there. Our daughter, Olivia, liked trying dessert recipes that she found on TikTok.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
In our house, Cookie Dough Fridays are a favorite and ice cream is a staple in the freezer. We had Chipwich taste tests with all the various kinds of chipwiches we could find.
8. What mundane thing do you miss the most?
We missed just walking around stores and having the freedom to get what we wanted easily. We also missed gathering socially with friends without fear.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
We have family in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, and we’ve missed seeing them, so visits are a priority when we can safely do so.
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
We all did some sort of distance learning either for college classes, high school classes or teletherapy for occupational therapy for students in the school district. It was a challenge to learn how to be a student or teacher in this model in such a short time but I think we got it down pretty well after some time.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Lots of walks with the dogs! In an effort to stay fit, Jensen created a mini gym in our garage with some borrowed equipment that was used by he and his sisters. Erika took up a yoga challenge in May that has extended into a regular daily practice.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
Lots of Zoom, FaceTime and HouseParty virtual get-togethers!
13. What soothes you the most?
Soothing activities vary in our house. For some, napping helps. For others, baking or painting/art, and for some, working out is what works.
14. What music have you been listening to?
We have an eclectic taste in tunes in our house, which is helpful, because there is usually something on each other’s playlists that everyone will listen to.
15. What TV shows are you binging?
"Law and Order," "The Office," "Avatar," and "Below Deck."
16. Top take-out restaurant?
We tried to support our local businesses as much as possible. Ordering pizza from Casa Della Luce on Friday nights was a staple.
17. Biggest frustration?
Spring is always a very busy time in our family, and this year was a big one for us. Both sons were set to graduate; one from URI and one from WHS. In addition, we were looking with anticipation to dance recitals, internships and the spring volleyball season. We had celebrations planned to honor all the accomplishments and were disappointed when none of that happened in the traditional way. However, we got creative and found ways to celebrate in unique ways with our Quaranteam (small group of friends that rounded out our social bubble). For our sons’ graduations, we held a roadside graduation ceremony complete with keynote speaker and conferring of degrees where family and friends could drive up and view the ceremony from their cars or socially distanced seating. It was the best celebration, uniquely tailored to our graduates, and it helped us honor them in a fun and special way!
18. Favorite board game?
We played Life, Trouble, Tenzi and Mancala.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
We all agree that “The Great Pause” turned out to be something we needed both as a family and as a society. We are grateful for the chance to slow down and be still. Even on days when being home felt so frustrating, there were still positives to be found. It truly has been an emotional roller coaster and the unknown future is challenging but having the gift of time is something we don’t take for granted.
20. What is your message of hope?
When the whole world is on pause, just like your own family, there is something very uniting about that. It gave us a chance to do something for the greater good and that gave us all hope and purpose.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
