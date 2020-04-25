1. Who are the members of your small Covid-19 group?
Henry, Eileen, Peter, Andrew, James and our Sheltie, Lady.
2. What’s the most uplifting part of being isolated?
Spending quality time as a family, which we normally don’t get to do as often due to all of our schedules. Also, being entertained by James.
3. What’s the most difficult part of being isolated?
Not seeing family and friends and not going to Mass.
4. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
James: That I can see my friends and my teacher on the computer!
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on, if so, please describe.
Peter: I gave an online piano recital on Easter Sunday with works from Bach, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Scarlatti and Debussy. I miss performing and I wanted to offer people this entertainment.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Chef Enrico’s specialties of the day, many accompanied by pasta like agli’olio, pasta e ceci and pesto and marinara from Fiore & Sons Farm.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
James: Fudgsicles.
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
Peter: Driving to URI every day and being on campus.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Henry: I will bring my mother, Minnie, some squalatili from Ritacco’s, go back to daily Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral during my lunch hour and have a Friday night game with Nat Sisco and our poker buddies.
Eileen: Have Chinese food and Dusty’s ice cream then go to TJ Maxx.
Peter: Play the organ and go to the beach.
Andrew: Watch a game and see friends.
James: Go to school again.
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
Eileen: My Stonington Middle School administration has been incredibly supportive academically, technologically and emotionally throughout distance learning – we are so fortunate to have them!
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Eileen: Working out downstairs in Hen’s Gym, walking outside, brothers basketball, wiffle ball and football, and James’ new little trampoline.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
We all have continued our schoolwork and jobs online
13. What soothes you the most?
Henry: James Fiore and wearing comfortable clothes all day.
14. What music have you been listening to?
Andrew: Classic rock, Beatles, 60s,70s, 80s music.
15. What TV shows are you bingeing?
"The Good Doctor;" "Frasier;" "Seinfeld;" "Cheers;" :Shark Tank;" "90 Day Fiancé" and during Lent we watched "Jesus of Nazareth."
16. Top take-out restaurant?
Haversham, Voc’s and Supreme.
17. Biggest frustration?
Andrew: That there are no sports to watch.
18. Favorite board game?
Chess, Shut the Box, Scrabble, Scrabble Jr., Monopoly, Monopoly Jr.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
Peter: I feel like I learned to accept reality.
20. What is your message of hope?
Trust in God. This will pass.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro. Photo by Harold Hanka.
