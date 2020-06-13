1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
For the first 7 weeks, it was just the 5 of us. Then we started seeing Josh’s parents (Jimmy and Kathy Traskos) once a week.
2. What was the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
We realized just how incredibly busy we were, 7 days a week, between work, school, multiple sports, working out, and social events.
3. What was the most uplifting part of being isolated?
Reminding ourselves that the sacrifices we had to make to “do our part” during this pandemic gave us more family time, safely at home.
4. What was the most difficult part of being isolated?
The kids missing out on sports, formals, and parties was definitely a bummer, but thankfully they are old enough to understand. Having a very active toddler who misses his friends and fun activities at school has been very tough.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on? If so, please describe.
We have lots of construction going on in the yard. Josh is building a front wall and steps, and leveling out the front yard. We are also building a walkway through the backyard where we’ve worn a path to the pool each summer.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
I’m so sick of cooking and washing dishes all day, every day! We try to grill out as much as possible. Aside from grilling, our go-to meal has been all different varieties of tacos … beef, chicken, turkey, salads, etc. Light on seasoning, heavy on fresh pico de gallo. One-pan meals for the win!
7. What was your favorite sweet treat?
We have a fire going almost every night, so s’mores it is!
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
Recognizing people in the grocery store and seeing them smile! Also, clearly we all need haircuts.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Depending on when/how things open up, I’d love to have a big cookout and pool party. I’m guessing that won’t happen this summer though. Small group, outdoor gatherings will still be a nice change of pace!
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
Joslyn took third place in the Chariho Middle School “Trick Shot” Challenge! She caught a ball, threw it backwards onto the roof, where it bounced down to the roof of the outdoor kitchen/bar, then it bounced onto the patio umbrella, and into the toddler toy basketball hoop.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
We play soccer, jump on the trampoline, and walk on the beach. Plus, we all have individual weights and cardio workouts. Austin dances! Check him out on TikTok @austindances!
12. How were you staying connected with the outside world?
Video chats. Thank goodness for technology!
13. What soothes you the most?
Listening to music by the fire, or walking on the beach when it’s not crowded.
14. What music have you been listening to?
We have all kinds of playlists going, depending on who puts the music on. We usually end up listening to '90s music or current top-hit playlists.
15. What TV shows are you binging?
"Breaking Bad" and "Ozark" (not the kids). Some of us have watched "Outer Banks" and "Grey’s Anatomy." Kate is watching "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" and Austin sticks to "Paw Patrol."
16. Top take-out restaurant?
The Rathskeller.
17. Biggest frustration?
Working/schooling from home with a toddler while Josh is out. He has been super busy at work (Butler Fence), and has been working 12-plus-hour days.
18. Favorite board game?
Cards Against Humanity. (I took out the really inappropriate cards).
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
Although we are all frustrated and sad about the things we’ve missed out on, I believe we are learning to savor everything and that we’ll be less likely to take them for granted in the future.
20. What is your message of hope?
Just do the best you can and take it one day at a time. Some days you’ll be successful, while others … maybe not, and that’s OK. “The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light.” — S. Ajna
— Interview arranged by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
