1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
Kara Kirker, Michael Reed, Kelsey, Makenzie, Kailyn and Riley Gabriele and our dogs Seamus and Finley.
2. What’s the most surprising thing you discovered during these days of confinement?
How well everyone gets along. When the activities and pressures of daily life shifted, our family became stronger. We do miss the activities though!
3. What was the most uplifting part of being isolated?
Enjoying uninterrupted time with the kids. We are usually running to multiple sports and activities after school, so to have the time with everyone together at home has been a gift.
4. What was the most difficult part of being isolated?
Not being able to hug all the people we love and not being able to spend time together.
5. Did you have a special project you worked on during the Stay-at-Home orders?
We have had a few projects we have been working on! We completed some landscaping, painted a bathroom and Mike built a new mantel for our fireplace.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Tacos or chicken cutlets!
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
Ice cream! Our freezer is full of it and we ordered our own ice cream-maker.
8. What mundane thing do you miss the most?
Watching our kids do their sports and activities.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Hug our friends and family!
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
We do Zoom calls and game nights to try stay connected and change things up. The girls created their own Family Feud game, which was lots of fun.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
We got a puppy in March, so we are all walking our dogs, Seamus and Finny, multiple times a day. We also have more time to run and we built a home gym that we all utilize together, which has been lots of fun.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
Talking, texting, Zooming, FaceTiming, sending memes and Tik Toking!
13. What soothes you the most?
Walks on the beach and collecting sea glass to stay calm and grounded.
14. What music have you been listening to?
A lot of Dave Matthews, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown Band and whatever is on Tik Tok as the kids make videos all day!
15. What TV shows are you binging?
“Ozark,” “Community,” “Boy Meets World,” “Outer Banks” and “Stranger Things” (for the 30th time).
16. Top take-out restaurant?
Corner Thai, Koi, Dunns Corners Pizza and Dunns Corner Market.
17. Biggest frustration?
Finding separate private places with all of us working and going to school from home and everyone needing private spaces to get things done.
18. Favorite board game?
Our favorite family game is dominos.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
We are definitely closer as a family since quarantine started and everyone helps out more.
20. What is your message of hope?
Make an effort every day to find something positive, even if some days you have to look a little harder. Grow through what you go through!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.