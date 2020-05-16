1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
My husband, Michael, my kids, Caitlin, 5, and Jack, 3, and our Care.com babysitter, Liz. (Rhode Island has partnered with Care.com to increase child care access for workers responding to the COVID-19 crisis.)
2. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
We are spending more time together as a family and therefore bonding more. Our kids really enjoy having us working from home every day.
3. What’s the most uplifting part of being isolated?
We’ve been talking about what we are grateful for daily. It’s amazing to hear our kids say they are thankful for the little things - finding a wildflower on our walk, swinging on our swing set – and for family time overall.
4. What’s the most difficult part of being isolated?
Not being able to spend quality time with our extended family and friends in person.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on, if so, please describe.
I am supporting Gov. Raimondo’s Covid-19 efforts and every Saturday morning; I call into Betty-Jo Cugini’s WBLQ Westerly radio show to share the latest updates that impact the town. It’s been wonderful to have this connection to my hometown!
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
We have been trying different recipes! We are trying to follow the Mediterranean lifestyle and have been making stuffed peppers, quiches, roasted vegetables, and lots of soups.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
Mike has been making raspberry banana chocolate chip Mickey Mouse pancakes.
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
The kids miss going to their childcare center and on playdates.
Mike and I surprisingly miss our commutes – me for my time with my Audible book and Mike for catching up on sports.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
All of us want to have quality in-person time with our family and friends!
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
We planned a surprise virtual birthday party for Caitlin on Zoom with our family and friends – and special guest Sleeping Beauty!
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Lots of neighborhood walk/jogs, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Zumba on YouTube and we love Facebook Live’s Fit and Fun with Westerly’s Gerry McVeigh.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
We’ve used Facetime and Zoom for family dance parties and virtual meet ups with friends.
13. What soothes you the most?
Relaxing by our indoor and outdoor fireplaces.
14. What music have you been listening to?
We like listening to Westerly native Bill Quirk’s classical music Facebook live concerts.
15. What TV shows are you bingeing?
We watch Gov. Raimondo’s press conference every day as a family and Caitlin loves getting out her toy microphone and pretending she’s in charge of the State.
16. Top take-out restaurant?
Guytanno’s. Their Lobster Portobello and House Salad are perfection! Jack especially loves their mac & cheese.
17. Biggest frustration?
The physical isolation from all those we care about.
18. Favorite board game?
Our kids love puzzles! Cait even likes to glue together finished puzzles and hang them up in her room as posters.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
We are very appreciative of our overall health and well being. We don’t take life for granted. And we are so thankful for our first responders – especially my sister Nicole Gingerella who is a nurse at South County Hospital, my sister-in-law Nikki Gingerella who is a nurse in hard-hit New York City and my cousins Mandy Boisclair, a nurse in Boston and Jackie Tripp, a respiratory therapist at Westerly Hospital.
20. What is your message of hope?
Gov. Raimondo recently unveiled the RI Angel of Hope and Strength. This artistic rendering was created by RISD-educated artist Shepard Fairey to celebrate the courage of healthcare workers and symbolize the spirit of hope, strength, compassion and resilience that we can all find in ourselves and share collectively. We think it’s beautiful.
— Arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.