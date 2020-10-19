Terry M. Ziegler, a volunteer for the Groton Public Library, received the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award. The award is given out each weekday to extraordinary individuals across the country who are donating their time and talent to better their communities. Zeigler was the nation’s Point of Light on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Ziegler recently marked 18 years of service as the library’s homebound delivery service facilitator. A retired music teacher with New London Public Schools, Ziegler delivers books, movies, magazines, and other library materials twice a week to those in Groton, Mystic, and Noank who are unable to leave their homes. She makes 62 deliveries and covers more than 100 miles a month.
“It’s rare that you come across such dedication,” says Kimmerle Balentine, a librarian and volunteer coordinator at the Groton Public Library. “The Library wouldn’t have the resources or staffing to maintain a homebound delivery service without Terry. She doesn’t just make the Homebound Delivery Program possible; she is the Homebound Delivery Program.”
Many of the library patrons Ziegler delivers to spoke on her behalf. “Terry has been my lifesaver over the past couple of years,” says Tenille Martin, formerly of Groton. “She delivers huge bags of books no matter the weather. When the pandemic resulted in self-quarantine, Terry checked in on me by text to make sure I knew there was someone out there who cared. To say that Terry is a selfless volunteer hardly describes the effort, care, and dedication she gives to the people she delivers to for the library.”
In addition to the award, Ziegler is featured on the Points of Light Foundation’s website, pointsoflight.org, the world’s leading organization dedicated to volunteer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.