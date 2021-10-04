The United Theatre's Youth Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of their ensemble teacher, Ryan Piccolo, performed in the newly opened Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School at the United Theatre in August. The students, all from local middle and high schools, spent six weeks rehearsing and learning the art of jazz improvisation during the summer.
"The United Theatre and the RI Phil are creating so many great opportunities to learn and perform," said Piccolo. "I’m really excited we have students who also appreciate jazz and want to create music that comes from within themselves.”
