The Col. Samuel Ward Society of the Rhode Island Children of the American Revolution culminated two years of work with a beautiful Veterans Day dedication ceremony.
The local Westerly society had adopted the Noyes Historic Cemetery as its annual historic preservation service project. For four years the youth members and senior advisors have removed overgrown vines, trees, weeds and grasses from the cemetery. Revolutionary War veteran Sanford Noyes’ historic headstone had become shattered and unreadable. The society worked in conjunction with the Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission and the Department of Veterans Affairs to replace Sanford's stone.
In observance of Veterans Day, the Colonel Samuel Ward Society completed their project with a dedication ceremony. Society President Reagan Tremblay rededicated the new headstone for Sanford Noyes, dedicated two Sons of the American Revolution bronze markers to Sanford and his father, Joseph, and included Sanford’s brother Thomas in honoring all three Revolution veterans in the cemetery. Members laid flowers, placed flags, and heard the service history of each veteran in a ceremony honoring the Noyes men for their service.
Members from the Rhode Island Daughters of the American Revolution, Rhode Island Sons of the American Revolution, and Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission were in attendance. Troop 9 Pawcatuck Boy Scout volunteers served as color guard.
Photo 1: From left, Alex Mynuk, Troop 9; Henry Head; Rachel Fairbank; Reagan Tremblay; Alan Head, Senior Society president; Molly Fairbank; Oliver Head; and Liam Young, Troop 9
Photo 2: Reagan Tremblay honors Revolutionary War Veteran Joseph Noyes with a red, white, and blue bouquet.
