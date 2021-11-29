The YMCA Westerly-Pawcatuck Dolphins Swim Team held a car wash fundraiser in October at Dunn's Corners Fire Department. Initially, the team had nowhere to hold the car wash, but Chief Keith Kenyon said that we could the fire department to raise funds for gifts for the swimmers at the end of the year and for scholarships to swimmers who are seniors. It was a beautiful day and the swim team had their most successful car wash ever, said Milly Morissette, president of the Dolphins Swim Team Boosters. She said the team wanted to say, "Thank you, Chief Keith Kenyon!"
1- The 1st picture is of a DEM vehicle that supported the kids. Chief Keith Kenyon is in the picture with some parents and swimmers.
2- The 2nd picture is of Skye McCabe, age 9, and London Armitage, age 16. Dolphin swimmers, who were holding signs.
3- The 3rd picture is of Cassiopeia Nicolas, age 11, who gave car wash customers gourds from her garden.
She donated her earnings to help the Dolphins swim team.
4- The 4th picture is of Jack Kenyon, age 15, washing a car who also swims for the Westerly High School Swim Team.
5- The 5th Picture is of Alex and Nathan Labonte, twins aged 8, who successfully washed Coach Jim Knapp's truck.
6- The 6th picture is of Lexi McCabe, age 11, Dolphin swimmer washing a car after her soccer game.
