The following local employees of the Yale New Haven Health received nursing awards:
Jessica Sionni, of Charlestown, an employee at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, received a DAISY award.
Hannah Schilke of Westerly, an employee at Westerly Hospital, received an Interprofessional Collaboration Award.
Pawcatuck resident Kate O’Brien, an employee of at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Bradford resident Haley Benn and Westerly resident Brittany Peruzzotti, all employees at Westerly Hospital, received Nightingale Awards.
Antoinette Gears of Westerly, an employee of Westerly Hospital, received the Preceptor of the Year Award.
David Demers, of Kingston, an employee of Westerly Hospital, received the Rising Star Award.
Cristen Highland, of Westerly, an employee of Westerly Hospital, received a Sunflower Award.
Karen Manor, of Bradford, and employee of Westerly Hospital, and Amy Comeau, of North Stonington, an employee of Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut, each received the Transformational Leadership Award.
Picture 1: Jessica Sionni
Picture 2: Kate O’Brien
Picture 3: Amy Comeau
