Thirty years after painting the "Whaling Wall" mural at the corner of Eugene O’Neill Drive and State Street in New London, marine life artist and conservationist Robert Wyland returned to New London last weekend to repaint the 175-foot-long by 35-foot-high mural.
The city set up bleachers across the street so people could watch Wyland at work. A 20-foot-long blank canvas was available for local children to paint alongside Wyland. Art supplies along with samples of local marine life to provide inspiration were also be provided for individuals to paint their own masterpieces.
Wyland, called a "Marine Michelangelo" by USA Today, donates his time to paint murals to bring awareness to his foundation, the Wyland Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways, and marine life.
