Washington Trust recently recognized seven employees for their exceptional leadership, teamwork, community involvement and volunteerism.
Susan Swain Brough, left, of Westerly, a senior vice president at the bank and board member at Wood River Health Services, directed a $1,000 donation from her “Spirit of Washington Trust Award” to be given to the health center located in Hope Valley and Westerly as part of the initiative.
Wood River Health Services president and CEO Alison Croke, right, accepted the donation on behalf of the health center.
