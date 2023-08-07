Wood River Health Services hosted its second "Head to Toe Wellness Fair" on the esplanade at Wilcox Park on June 1. Sponsored by Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and in partnership with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, the family-friendly event connected attendees with resources from many local non-profit organizations. Community members were able to connect with Wood River Health’s providers and staff outside of a health care setting.
Health-related information and resources were distributed by Wood River Health’s medical, dental, and behavioral health services, its Community Resources Team and Women, Infants & Children department and many of its community partners.
Participating organizations included Chariho Youth Task Force, Gateway Healthcare, Genoa Healthcare, Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds of Washington County, Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Marigold Health, Kara Marziali (Author of Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings), Mental Health Association of Rhode Island (MHARI), Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Ocean Community YMCA, Hopkinton Police Department’s Certified Compassion Dog Officer Raymond, Frank Olean Center, PACE Organization of Rhode Island, Parents as Teachers (Westerly Public Schools), Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Ray of Hope, RI Regional Coalition, Rhode Island Center Assisting Those In Need (RICAN), UnitedHealthcare RIte Smiles, and the Westerly Land Trust. WBLQ’s DJ Gadget broadcast live onsite and interviewed representatives from Wood River Health and its community partners. There was an arts and crafts booth for children, child-sized racing jackets, scooters, nutritional cookbooks, dental kits and other items were distributed, and free raffles for baskets and gift cards.
“We had beautiful weather and a fantastic turnout at this year’s Wellness Fair,” said Alison Croke, president and CEO of Wood River Health. “We were delighted to partner with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park this year because it enabled our staff and our community partners to distribute tools and resources to a much broader audience and engage with more people.”
