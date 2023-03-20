Alison L. Croke, Wood River Health's president and CEO, represented the nonprofit during Capitol Hill Day as part of the National Association of Community Health Centers' Policy & Issues Conference.
The conference drew thousands of Community Health Center professionals and leaders from around the country to focus on critical health care issues and hear from thought leaders and top health care officials in Washington. The event served as an opportunity for Croke to meet with the Rhode Island federal delegation, thank them for their support and advocate on behalf of our patients.
