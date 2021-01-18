The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut awarded $225,500 in 2020 grants to 41 nonprofits aimed at providing greater equity for women and girls throughout Eastern Connecticut from its four Women & Girls Funds recently.
In first photo, Southeast Area Women & Girls Fund awarded $136,600 to 18 nonprofits, including S.T.E.P.S. Toward Equity, an empowerment program for middle and high school girls in New London and Groton.
In second and third photos, Northeast Area Women & Girls Fund awarded $15,000 to six nonprofits and Windham Area awarded $60,900 to 14 nonprofits, including Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Girl Scouts of Connecticut.
For more information about the Women & Girls Funds at the Community Foundation, contact Alison Woods, alison@cfect.org or Lauren C. Parda at lauren@cfect.org or call 860-442-3572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.